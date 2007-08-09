Chesterton moves to create new TIF district south of the Toll Road

The Chesterton Redevelopment Commission acted at its meeting Monday night to
create a brand-new tax increment financing district.
Members voted 5-0 to adopt a declaratory resolution—which will now go to the
Town Council and Advisory Plan Commission for approval—which would establish
a new TIF district south of the Indiana Toll Road encompassing approximately
142 acres on either side of Ind. 49 commonly known as the Rossman and Pope
properties.
Members were acting on the advice of Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann, who at
their last meeting warned of the possibility that the indoor sports complex
envisioned by Persistence LLC may not in fact come to fruition. Under
Indiana Code, a TIF district may only be expanded if an out-of-state
business commits to re-locating to an area within the expanded district, and
to date Lukmann has heard no “concrete word” of Persistence LLC’s intention
of leaving Matteson, Ill., for Chesterton.
But because the so-called Ind. 49 utility corridor project will depend at
least partially on TIF funding, it’s essential that the area be in a TIF
district. So if the current TIF district can’t legally be expanded, the
commission intends simply to create a new one.
Under the declaratory resolution, TIF funds would be authorized for roadway
improvements and the installation of water, sanitary sewer, and fiber optic
utilities.
Downtown in the
Dark
In other business, members voted 4-0 to make up to $5,000 in TIF funds
available to repair a string of decorative street lights along South Calumet
Road, between West Indiana Ave. and Broadway, which have mysteriously gone
out. President Ed Schoenfelt was not in attendance.
“We’ve got a major problem here somewhere,” Street Commissioner John
Schnadenberg reported. “And it’s pretty dark in that area.”
A Balance
Schnadenberg also reported that, of the $200,000 in TIF funds authorized
earlier this year for paving and sidewalks in the Downtown, around $51,000
remains.
A portion of that balance could be used for the replacement of additional
sidewalks along South Calumet Road or it could simply be left to revert,
Schnadenberg said.
Claims
Members voted
4-0 to approve the following claims: $6,096.50 from DLZ; and $2,775 from
Harris Welsh & Lukmann.