Chesterton leaf collection to begin Monday

Born in the Same Year

as President Garfield

Meanwhile, Schnadenberg reported that the burr oak removed as a hazard tree on Friday from a backyard at West Porter Ave. and South Fourth Street was 182 years old, determined by an arborist counting the tree’s rings.

That means the tree first sprouted in 1831, the same year that President James Garfield was born and just 15 years after Indiana was granted statehood.

Kudos from the Park Dept.

While on the subject of trees, Park Superintendent Bruce Mathias expressed his gratitude to Schnadenberg and his crew for their work in removing and pruning a bunch of trees in Dogwood and Coffee Creek parks.

Mathias said that the Street Department saved the Park Department an enormous amount of time and effort.

Sidewalk Recap

Schnadenberg also reported that a total of 2,100 linear feet of sidewalk were replaced or repaired this year.

In addition, numerous tripping hazards were ground down or mudjacked up, including those along West Indiana Ave. between Second and Third streets; Second Street south of Park Ave. and south of Jefferson Ave.; and Park Ave. east of Second Street.