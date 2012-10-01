Chesterton homes to start getting rollaway trash carts in February

Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg is hoping that delivery of
folks’ free 95-gallon rollaway garbage cans begins next month.
At the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Schnadenberg reported that the
carts are on order—two per household, one for refuse, the other for
recycling—with distribution possibly starting in the first or second week of
February.
Able Disposal has arranged for a third-party to distribute the roll-aways
and Schnadenberg is under the impression that around 400—or 200 households’
worth—will be distributed per day. With 4,500 households in town, give or
take, the distribution process should take around three weeks.
Schnadenberg said that the Street Department will work with the third-party
on addressing issues.
Very important: if you’ve been renting a roll-away from Able Disposal and
have already paid this year’s rental fee, you will be reimbursed; if you’ve
been renting a roll-away and have not yet paid this year’s fee, do not.
Also important: if you plan to be away during February and have special
instructions about where the rollaways should be left on your property, call
the Street Department at 926-2222.
The free rollaways are part of the town’s new three-year contract with Able
Disposal. Under the contract, folks will actually be paying less for refuse
and recycling collection this year than they paid last year: $13.93 per
month, compared to the 2011 fee of $15.53. In the third year of that
contract—2014—folks will still be paying less than they did last
year.
One reason that Able Disposal was able to sharpen its pencil to that degree
is because the new contract provides for recycling collection every other
week.
Schnadenberg noted that folks can either keep their yellow recycling bins or
return them to the Street Department.
Member Jim Ton, R-1st, had this comment on the new recycling schedule: “I’m
looking forward to the day when recycling collection is every week and
refuse every other. That’s when we’ll know we’ve turned the corner.”
CFD Grant
In other business, Fire Chief Mike Orlich reported that the Chesterton Fire
Department is the recipient of a $6,000 no-match grant from ArcelorMittal.
Those funds will be used to purchase video and air-monitoring equipment,
Orlich said.
Town Manager
Town Manager Bernie Doyle reported that the Indiana Association of Cities
and Towns has asked him to sit on two committees this year: the Legislative
Committee and the Public Safety Committee.
2012 Poppy Day
By consensus members agreed to authorize the Women’s Auxiliary of Chesterton
American Legion Post 170 to hold its annual Poppy Day fundraiser on May 19.
Police
Commission
Police Chief Dave Cincoski reminded the council that the Police Commission
will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the town hall.