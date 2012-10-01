Chesterton homes to start getting rollaway trash carts in February

Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg is hoping that delivery of folks’ free 95-gallon rollaway garbage cans begins next month.

At the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Schnadenberg reported that the carts are on order—two per household, one for refuse, the other for recycling—with distribution possibly starting in the first or second week of February.

Able Disposal has arranged for a third-party to distribute the roll-aways and Schnadenberg is under the impression that around 400—or 200 households’ worth—will be distributed per day. With 4,500 households in town, give or take, the distribution process should take around three weeks.

Schnadenberg said that the Street Department will work with the third-party on addressing issues.

Very important: if you’ve been renting a roll-away from Able Disposal and have already paid this year’s rental fee, you will be reimbursed; if you’ve been renting a roll-away and have not yet paid this year’s fee, do not.

Also important: if you plan to be away during February and have special instructions about where the rollaways should be left on your property, call the Street Department at 926-2222.

The free rollaways are part of the town’s new three-year contract with Able Disposal. Under the contract, folks will actually be paying less for refuse and recycling collection this year than they paid last year: $13.93 per month, compared to the 2011 fee of $15.53. In the third year of that contract—2014—folks will still be paying less than they did last year.

One reason that Able Disposal was able to sharpen its pencil to that degree is because the new contract provides for recycling collection every other week.

Schnadenberg noted that folks can either keep their yellow recycling bins or return them to the Street Department.

Member Jim Ton, R-1st, had this comment on the new recycling schedule: “I’m looking forward to the day when recycling collection is every week and refuse every other. That’s when we’ll know we’ve turned the corner.”

CFD Grant

In other business, Fire Chief Mike Orlich reported that the Chesterton Fire Department is the recipient of a $6,000 no-match grant from ArcelorMittal.

Those funds will be used to purchase video and air-monitoring equipment, Orlich said.

Town Manager

Town Manager Bernie Doyle reported that the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns has asked him to sit on two committees this year: the Legislative Committee and the Public Safety Committee.

2012 Poppy Day

By consensus members agreed to authorize the Women’s Auxiliary of Chesterton American Legion Post 170 to hold its annual Poppy Day fundraiser on May 19.

Police Commission

Police Chief Dave Cincoski reminded the council that the Police Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the town hall.