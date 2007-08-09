Chesterton garbage and recycling fees could decrease next year

Here’s the good news: almost no matter what happens, the rate which Chesterton residents will pay next year for refuse and recycling collection will be less than it is now.

Here’s the big news: beginning on Jan. 1, the way refuse and recycling are collected could potentially change dramatically.

At its meeting Monday night, the Town Council opened bids for the next three-year refuse and recycling contract. The current contract, awarded in 2008 to Republic Services d/b/a Able Disposal, expires on Dec. 31.

This year Chesterton households are paying a fee of $16 per month: $15.53 of which goes to Able for its services, the remaining 47 cents to the town to cover the costs of leaf and brush collection.

Keep that $15.53 in mind.

Two contractors submitted bids on Monday, Able and Waste Management, and they each submitted three separate bids:

•A base bid, under which residents would continue to provide their own garbage cans and the town the yellow recycling bins. No part of the service would change under the base bid.

•Alternate bid No. 1, under which the contractor would provide each household, at its own cost, with a 95-gallon roll-away garbage can and a 95-gallon roll-away recycling can. Under this bid, refuse would be collected every week and recycling every two weeks.

•Alternate bid No. 2, under which residents would continue to provide their own garbage cans—with the option of renting a 95-gallon roll-away—but the contractor would provide at no cost a 95-gallon roll-away for biweekly recycling collection.

Base Bid

Able: Year 1, $13.99; Year 2, $14.34; Year 3, $14.70 (compared to the current Able fee of $15.53).

Waste Management: Year 1, $14.95; Year 2, $15.39; Year 3, $15.86.

Alternate No. 1

Able: Year 1, $13.93; Year 2, $14.28; Year 3, $14.64 (compared to the current Able fee of ($15.53).

Waste Management: Year 1, $14.35; Year 2, $14.78; Year 3, $15.22.

Alternate No. 2

Able: Year 1, $12.62; Year 2, $12.94; Year 3, $13.26 (compared to the current Able fee of $15.53).

Waste Management: Year 1, $14.20; Year 2, $14.62; Year 3, $15.05.

Compare

Able’s Year-1 base bid represents nearly a 9.9-percent decrease from this year’s rate; its Alternate No. 1 rate, Year-1, a 10.3-percent decrease; its Alternate No. 2 rate, Year-1, an 18.7-percent decrease.

Even Waste Management’s Year-3 base bid of $15.86 represents only a 2.12-percent increase over this year’s rate.

Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg did note after the meeting that an additional municipal fee must be added to the rates submitted by the winning contractor. This year that additional fee amounts to 47 cents. Next year’s additional fee hasn’t been determined yet but will probably be in the neighborhood of 50 cents, Schnadenberg said.

Members voted 5-0 to take the bids under advisement.