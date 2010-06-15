Chesterton Cruise Night back for the summer once a month

Chesterton Cruise Night will be back this summer.

And this time the hotrodders won’t have to worry so much about their rides getting dinged.

At its meeting Monday night, the Town Council voted 5-0 to authorize the closure of Broadway from South Calumet Road to Third Street from 5 to 9 p.m. during Cruise Night.

Police Chief Dave Cincoski made the request and noted that the Police Commission at its meeting last week endorsed the closure.

There’ll be one big change this year with the event, sponsored by the Duneland Business Initiative Group: it will take place only once a month, on the last Saturday of the month, as opposed to weekly, as it was last year.

Member Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, noted that, as popular as the event was, it began to lose steam on a weekly basis.

First Chesterton Cruise Night of the season: June 26.

And look for it in July, August, and September as well.

DBIG had originally decided to put the Cruise Night on hiatus this year, given the scheduled Downtown sanitary sewer replacement and separation project. But the Utility opted to postpone that project until next year to give Indiana -American Water Company and NIPSCO the opportunity to coordinate some utility work which they want to do once South Calumet is excavated.

So, DeLaney said, Cruise Night has been re-organized and put back on the summer calendar.

Fireworks

In other business, members voted unanimously to pony up $5,000—half in cash, half in in-kind service from the Police and Fire departments—for the second annual Fireworks on the Lakefront extravaganza.

Heather Ennis, executive director of the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce, made the request. “It was a fantastic event last year,” she said. “Everyone came together.”

Despite the iffy weather, some 8,000 folks were estimated to have attended the display, which will be launched from a barge on Lake Michigan just off the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park.

Mark the event on your calendar: Friday, July 2.

Stuff Downtown

Meanwhile, a bit more news from the Downtown.

Town Manager Bernie Doyle asked members to consider the possibility of “shallowing” the angled parking spots along Broadway.

Doing so would cost a couple of spaces, Doyle said, but would also make backing out a lot easier and safer.

Doyle said that, originally, he mulled the feasibility of going all-parallel in the Downtown but concluded that far too many parking spaces would be lost.

While members think about that scenario, they unanimously agreed to authorize Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann to draft an agreement with hotdog vendor Kevin Kelly under which he would operate a cart in the parking lot of the Chamber building at 220 Broadway.

They agreed to do so, so long as Kelly makes an arrangement with the operator of George’s Gyros, which currently has a concession from the Parks and Recreation Department to sell food at certain events. Kelly said that he has already been in touch with George’s.

South Calumet District

“Chesterton” Signage

If it’s occurred to you, while driving along 1100N or 100E in the South Calumet District, that the new metal signs are a little hard to read, you’re not alone.

Town Engineer Mark O’Dell told the council that he’s heard from a number of people that the cut-out letters reading “Chesterton” are difficult to see because there’s not enough contrast between the sign itself and the background visible through the letters.

That should change, however—is designed to change—as the metal of the signage rusts.

At night, O’Dell said, the signage will be illuminated.

Cincoski said that any group wanting to collect donations in the street would have to wear the vests, which go for $20 a pop.