Chesterton Cruise Night back for the summer once a month

Chesterton Cruise Night will be back this summer.
And this time the hotrodders won’t have to worry so much about their rides
getting dinged.
At its meeting Monday night, the Town Council voted 5-0 to authorize the
closure of Broadway from South Calumet Road to Third Street from 5 to 9 p.m.
during Cruise Night.
Police Chief Dave Cincoski made the request and noted that the Police
Commission at its meeting last week endorsed the closure.
There’ll be one big change this year with the event, sponsored by the
Duneland Business Initiative Group: it will take place only once a month, on
the last Saturday of the month, as opposed to weekly, as it was last year.
Member Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, noted that, as popular as the event was, it
began to lose steam on a weekly basis.
First Chesterton Cruise Night of the season: June 26.
And look for it in July, August, and September as well.
DBIG had originally decided to put the Cruise Night on hiatus this year,
given the scheduled Downtown sanitary sewer replacement and separation
project. But the Utility opted to postpone that project until next year to
give Indiana -American Water Company and NIPSCO the opportunity to
coordinate some utility work which they want to do once South Calumet is
excavated.
So, DeLaney said, Cruise Night has been re-organized and put back on the
summer calendar.
Fireworks
In other business, members voted unanimously to pony up $5,000—half in cash,
half in in-kind service from the Police and Fire departments—for the second
annual Fireworks on the Lakefront extravaganza.
Heather Ennis, executive director of the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of
Commerce, made the request. “It was a fantastic event last year,” she said.
“Everyone came together.”
Despite the iffy weather, some 8,000 folks were estimated to have attended
the display, which will be launched from a barge on Lake Michigan just off
the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park.
Mark the event on your calendar: Friday, July 2.
Stuff Downtown
Meanwhile, a bit more news from the Downtown.
Town Manager Bernie Doyle asked members to consider the possibility of
“shallowing” the angled parking spots along Broadway.
Doing so would cost a couple of spaces, Doyle said, but would also make
backing out a lot easier and safer.
Doyle said that, originally, he mulled the feasibility of going all-parallel
in the Downtown but concluded that far too many parking spaces would be
lost.
While members think about that scenario, they unanimously agreed to
authorize Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann to draft an agreement with hotdog
vendor Kevin Kelly under which he would operate a cart in the parking lot of
the Chamber building at 220 Broadway.
They agreed to do so, so long as Kelly makes an arrangement with the
operator of George’s Gyros, which currently has a concession from the Parks
and Recreation Department to sell food at certain events. Kelly said that he
has already been in touch with George’s.
South Calumet
District
“Chesterton”
Signage
If it’s occurred to you, while driving along 1100N or 100E in the South
Calumet District, that the new metal signs are a little hard to read, you’re
not alone.
Town Engineer Mark O’Dell told the council that he’s heard from a number of
people that the cut-out letters reading “Chesterton” are difficult to see
because there’s not enough contrast between the sign itself and the
background visible through the letters.
That should change, however—is designed to change—as the metal of the
signage rusts.
At night, O’Dell said, the signage will be illuminated.
Cincoski said that any group wanting to collect donations in the street
would have to wear the vests, which go for $20 a pop.