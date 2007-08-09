Chesterton BZA hears petitions on new garage and windmill

At its meeting Thursday night, the Chesterton Board of Zoning Appeals
scheduled public hearings on two petitions: one for a new garage in the 200
block of Lincoln Ave.; the other for an “antique windmill” and barn in the
1600 block of West Porter Ave.
By 3-0 votes the board slated both public hearings for its next meeting,
April 22. Members Fred Owens and Thomas Browne were not in attendance.
Garage
In the first petition, Russell Stephens of Russ & Barb’s Antiques at 222
Lincoln Ave. is requesting two variances for a new one-car garage on his R-2
property, attorney Greg Babcock told the board:
•That garage would sit 8.3 feet from the existing home but the Zoning
Ordinance requires a separation of 10 feet, for a variance of 1.7 feet.
•The garage would also sit 4.2 from the side lot line, whereas the Zoning
Ordinance requires a separation of five feet, for a variance of eight tenths
of a foot.
Babcock noted that the footprint of the garage itself would be in compliance
with the Zoning Ordinance but that the overhang of its eaves would put the
structure in violation.
He also noted that, in Russell’s old neighborhood, very likely many garages
are legally non-conforming. “Some garages in the neighborhood are almost on
top of the alley,” Babcock said.
Members set the petition for public hearing without comment.
Windmill and
Barn
In the second
petition, John and Jennifer Bell of 1601 W. Porter Ave. are requesting three
variances, attorney Sarah Lawson told the board:
•The first would
permit the erection of a 55-foot antique windmill” on the northwest corner
of their property, 112 feet from the nearest structure.
•The second
variance would permit the construction of an accessory building 19 feet in
height.
•The third would
permit the construction of the same accessory building whose footprint of
2,376 square feet would exceed by 636 square feet the footprint of the
primary building on the property.
Lawson said that
John Bell has rehabbed the windmill and would like to place it on his
property, which is surrounded by seven acres owned by other family members.
Lawson was unable to say whether the windmill would actually function,
whether it would make noise, or whether it would simply be decorative.
As Member Kim
Goldak noted, a 55-foot windmill would exceed by 20 feet the tallest
structure permitted under the Zoning Ordinance.
The barn, on the
other hand, would be used for Bell’s wood shop and for storage.
Building
Commissioner Dave Novak told the board, for the record, that Bell also plans
to seek, from the Town Council, a waiver from Town Standards in order to
construct a second driveway on the property which would give onto South
Jackson Blvd. He said that Fire Chief Mike Orlich is in favor of a second
driveway on the property.
Lawson said that
board would have answers to its questions at the public hearing.