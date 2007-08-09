Broadway closure postponed to Wednesday

The Chesterton Street Department is ready. At long last Teamsters Local 142 is ready.

But paver Rieth-Riley isn’t ready, and the milling of Broadway between Fourth Street and South Calumet scheduled for today has been postponed—probably to Wednesday—after Rieth-Riley informed Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg late on Monday that its asphalt plant is experiencing mechanical problems due to multiple lightning strikes.

Schnadenberg told the Town Council at its meeting Monday night that, while the milling of Broadway could proceed today as scheduled, he would rather wait until he knows for sure that Rieth-Riley’s plant is up and running and making asphalt.

Otherwise, motorists would have a significantly bumpy drive in the Downtown until the paver’s problem is resolved.

So—tentatively—Broadway between Fourth Street and South Calumet Road will be closed on Wednesday for milling, then on Thursday for re-surfacing.

New Sidewalks

In other business, and at the suggestion of Member Sharon Darnell, D-4th, the council voted 5-0 to earmark $40,000 from the town’s current balance of casino revenue proceeds—totaling $65,000 at the moment—for construction later this season of new sidewalks.

Schnadenberg told members that he will make a recommendation on which sidewalks to replace at the council’s next meeting, July 12.

Schnadenberg noted that the Street Department can keep the cost of the work fairly low by removing the old sidewalks itself, but he wasn’t immediately able to say how much new sidewalk can be poured for $40,000.

15th Street Facility

Meanwhile, Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann announced that Bergland Construction of Chesterton is “without doubt” the low bidder for the contract to build the new municipal building on the former property of United Tractor at 116 N. 15th Street.

Bergland submitted a bid of $1,927,000 for the job. The next lowest bid, $1,941,000, was submitted by Hasse Construction Company Inc. of Calumet City, Ill.

“Any way you look at it, they’re low across the board,” Lukmann said.

But the council took no action on the bids and they remain under advisement until Lukmann has had a chance to review a couple of final details, including two alternate bids submitted by Bergland: a deduction of $12,000, for the elimination from the specs of a center row of columns in the main garage bay; and the addition of $4,250, for the installation of acoustic batting in the office areas.

Restroom Feasibility

By consensus, members agreed to instruct Building Commissioner Dave Novak to conduct a feasibility study of the least expensive of two alternatives for the construction of permanent public restrooms in the Downtown: building an actual addition to the old New York Central passenger depot at 220 Broadway—the home of the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce—or building a stand-alone facility on the site of the portable restrooms right now placed in Thomas Centennial Park.

Earlier this year the council earmarked $75,000 for the project.

From the CFD

Fire Chief Mike Orlich announced the appointment of a new deputy fire chief: Capt. John Jarka.

Jarka has been a member of the Chesterton Fire Department for 15 years, most of that time as a career member, and will ably serve as acting chief when he himself is not available, Orlich said.

Other news from the CFD: Engine 520 is out of service, having a glitch repaired in Michigan, while the ladder truck is also out of service, probably to the end of the week, having a couple of minor welds upgraded.

Orlich did remind folks that the annual Street Dance is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7.

Ice Cream Permit

Members voted 5-0 to instruct Lukmann to prepare a contract and license for ice cream vendor J.D. Leap to operate at Dogwood Park.