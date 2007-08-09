Brine solution being applied to roadways

With anything up to an inch of snow forecast for overnight Thursday, Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg is confident that the 37-percent brine solution sprayed on main roadways in town over the last couple of days will go far toward melting any snow by morning rush hour on Friday.

Street Department crews began using the brine solution last year to steal a march on snow falls, and Schnadenberg said that the technique has proved itself in cost savings, both by reducing the amount of road salt needed to clear the streets and by cutting overtime expense.

The brine solution dries after being sprayed—you can see it in the white lateral lines on the asphalt—but is reactivated by snow.

Even half an inch to a quarter of an inch of snow can make things slippery, Schnadenberg said, but when applied 24 to 48 hours before a predicted event, the brine solution gives plow drivers a leg up.