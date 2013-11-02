Board endorses bond issue for Urschel Laboratories financing

The Chesterton Economic Development Commission has formally endorsed the
issuance of up to $25.86 million in economic development revenue bonds, to
assist Urschel Laboratories Inc. with the financing of its new corporate
headquarters and manufacturing facility at Coffee Creek Center.
Members voted 3-0 to approve the endorsement resolution at a meeting on
Thursday. An ordinance will be prepared for consideration by the Town
Council.
Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann told the Chesterton Tribune before the
meeting that the “bond closing will not be a typical type closing where
money is put into an account.” Instead, he said, the arrangement will work
like this.
Urschel Laboratories will pay all costs associated with the
project—including the acquisition of the land, the construction of the
facility, and the installation of infrastructure—with its own liquidity,
that is, with cash which it has on hand. Urschel Laboratories does have the
option of obtaining financing for the project from a third-party lender,
Lukmann said.
Then, the company will recoup a portion of its total costs—only a portion,
Lukmann said—through the 20-year, 85-percent break which the town is
granting on real and personal property taxes, which Urschel Laboratories
would normally have paid as a property owner in a tax increment financing
district.
The formula to keep in mind, Lukmann said: “project costs equal bond
proceeds.”
In other words, the company is not so much repaying the bonds—inasmuch as no
money is actually being made over to Urschel Laboratories—as it is recouping
its costs, up to $25.86 million worth.
Lukmann has said that the town, over the 20-year life of the arrangement,
will nevertheless receive an estimated $4,566,455 in property-tax revenues.
Lukmann emphasized a couple of other points as well: that the financing
arrangement pertains only to the 49 or so acres—of the 160 which the
company is buying at Coffee Creek Center—on which the HQ and manufacturing
facility are being located; that the “bonds do not constitute a debt to the
town”; that “the town is not pledging its full faith and credit”; and that
Urschel Laboratories “doesn’t have the ability to levy taxes.”
Finally, Lukmann said that a just-released plan indicates that 100 full-time
construction jobs will be created during the two to three years in which the
facility is being built, with an annual payroll of $13 million; and that, at
the end of construction, 15 to 20 permanent full-time jobs will have been
created, with a payroll of $1,080,000, in the year following completion of
the project.
Public Hearing
At a public
hearing which preceded the vote, one person expressed his concern over the
20-year, 85-percent tax break. In particular, Jim Stoner told the commission
that he would like to see some formal hiring arrangement struck with Urschel
Laboratories, insofar as the company is “essentially buying a tax
abatement.”
“We have people
capable in this town and I’d like to see them get a fair shot,” Stoner said.
Member Jeff
Trout said in response that he found Stoner’s point well taken. “That’s a
very good comment about local hiring,” Trout said.
Lukmann, later
in the meeting, noted that steps in that direction have already been taken,
consistent with state and federal law. “There will be language in the
covenants,” he said, under which the company has “agreed to give preferences
to qualified Chesterton residents in hiring.”
Speaking in
favor of the financing were numerous members of the Duneland business
community, including Heather Ennis, executive director of the Chesterton/Duneland
Chamber of Commerce; Tom Roberts in an e-mail read into the record; Jim
Anton of the Anton Insurance Agency; Tracy Freeze, president of the
Chesterton/Duneland Chamber; Laura Gerhardt, Dave Arnell, and Gene Novello,
all of them members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors; and Joe Grossbauer.
Anton’s
statement was representative. “This is a major win for the Town of
Chesterton but it is also a win for Porter County,” he said. “While our
friends to the south are losing a business, many of their taxpayers will not
be negatively affected, as they would have been had Urschel left the county.
I encourage the town to continue its efforts in bringing sustainable
economic development and applaud them for the work that’s already been
done.”
Finally, Bill
Baker, director of real estate for Urschel Laboratories, thanked the
commission for its time and urged anyone with questions to “let us know.”