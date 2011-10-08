Apply now for town board appointments

Your town needs you.
Chesterton Clerk-Treasurer Gayle Polakowski released a list on Tuesday of
open board seats next year and encouraged residents to apply.
All those who wish to be considered for a board appointment—including
incumbents—must submit their letter of application by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov.
9. Letters may be mailed to the Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway,
Chesterton, IN 46304. Or they may be faxed to (219) 926-7626.
For the purpose of a board appointment, a person’s political affiliation is
determined by the ballot pulled in the last two primary elections in which
he or she voted.
Interviews of applicants will be scheduled at a later date.
The following seats are open:
•Plan Commission—two seats: One open to an independent, the other to
a Democrat, both presidential appointments. Incumbents: Fred Owens and
George Stone. Term expires Dec. 31, 2016.
•Board of Zoning Appeals—one seat: Reserved for a member of the Plan
Commission. Incumbent: Sig Niepokoj. Term expires Dec. 31, 2016.
•Parks and Recreation Board—one seat: A Democrat or Independent,
presidential appointment. Incumbent: Vince Emanuele. Term expires Dec. 31,
2016.
•Utility Service Board—two seats: One Republican and one Democrat or
two Democrats, council appointments. Incumbents: John Schnadenberg and Scot
McCord. One term expires Dec. 31, 2014; the other, Dec. 31, 2015.
•Police Commission—one seat: Democrat, council appointment.
Incumbent: Craig Stafford. Term expires Dec. 31, 2015.
•Stormwater Management Board—one seat: A Republican or an
Independent, presidential appointment. Incumbent: Thomas Kopko. Term expires
Dec. 31, 2015.
•Tree Board—one seat: Nonaffiliated, council appointment. Incumbent:
Pat Carlisle. Term expires Dec. 31, 2015.
•Tax Abatement Advisory Committee—five seats: Non-affiliated, council
appointments. Incumbents: Rick Hokanson, Dave Adkins, Dane Lafata, Jane
House, Gayle Polakowski. Term expires Dec. 31, 2013.
•Redevelopment Commission—five seats: Non-affiliated, two
presidential appointments, three council appointments. Incumbents: Paul
Tharp, Jeff Trout, Sharon Darnell, Jim Ton, and Ed Schoenfelt.