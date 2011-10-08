Apply now for town board appointments

Your town needs you.

Chesterton Clerk-Treasurer Gayle Polakowski released a list on Tuesday of open board seats next year and encouraged residents to apply.

All those who wish to be considered for a board appointment—including incumbents—must submit their letter of application by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. Letters may be mailed to the Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Or they may be faxed to (219) 926-7626.

For the purpose of a board appointment, a person’s political affiliation is determined by the ballot pulled in the last two primary elections in which he or she voted.

Interviews of applicants will be scheduled at a later date.

The following seats are open:

•Plan Commission—two seats: One open to an independent, the other to a Democrat, both presidential appointments. Incumbents: Fred Owens and George Stone. Term expires Dec. 31, 2016.

•Board of Zoning Appeals—one seat: Reserved for a member of the Plan Commission. Incumbent: Sig Niepokoj. Term expires Dec. 31, 2016.

•Parks and Recreation Board—one seat: A Democrat or Independent, presidential appointment. Incumbent: Vince Emanuele. Term expires Dec. 31, 2016.

•Utility Service Board—two seats: One Republican and one Democrat or two Democrats, council appointments. Incumbents: John Schnadenberg and Scot McCord. One term expires Dec. 31, 2014; the other, Dec. 31, 2015.

•Police Commission—one seat: Democrat, council appointment. Incumbent: Craig Stafford. Term expires Dec. 31, 2015.

•Stormwater Management Board—one seat: A Republican or an Independent, presidential appointment. Incumbent: Thomas Kopko. Term expires Dec. 31, 2015.

•Tree Board—one seat: Nonaffiliated, council appointment. Incumbent: Pat Carlisle. Term expires Dec. 31, 2015.

•Tax Abatement Advisory Committee—five seats: Non-affiliated, council appointments. Incumbents: Rick Hokanson, Dave Adkins, Dane Lafata, Jane House, Gayle Polakowski. Term expires Dec. 31, 2013.

•Redevelopment Commission—five seats: Non-affiliated, two presidential appointments, three council appointments. Incumbents: Paul Tharp, Jeff Trout, Sharon Darnell, Jim Ton, and Ed Schoenfelt.