Work on Downtown restroom facility likely to start next month

Ground is expected to be broken in about a month on the long-discussed restroom facility in Thomas Centennial Park in Downtown Chesterton.

Courtesy of Chesterton High School’s Building Trades students.

At the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Park Superintendent Bruce Mathias reported that Building Trades teacher Jeff Larson expects his kids to begin working on the restroom sometime in October.

Larson hasn’t yet completed pricing out the project but Mathias said that he expects the cost to be well below the estimated $150,000 to $175,000 which the council was prepared to pay, in CEDIT funds.

The ADA-compliant facility will be robustly constructed and is based on a design used by the City of Hobart and generously made available to the town by that municipality, Mathias told the Chesterton Tribune after the meeting.

It will be located near the rear of Thomas Centennial Park and slightly northwest of the fountain.

The council first broached the possibility of building a permanent restroom facility in the Downtown some years ago. Members debated the advisability of a stand-alone structure or an annex to the old New York Central passenger depot, currently the home of the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce. They debated the design and obtained one from an architect and then debated that design. They debated the purchase of a trailer-mounted facility, in lieu of a brick-and-mortar one, then decided they didn’t like the look of it. Finally, Mathias suggested going to Larson at CHS.

Gadzala

In other business, Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg reported that MS4 Operator Jennifer Gadzala’s GIS expertise has saved the town thousands of dollars, as the Street Department prepares to upgrade Chesterton’s traffic signage per a federal mandate.

Other municipalities have been paying engineering consultants $15,000 to $18,000 to map and input traffic-sign locations on their geographical information systems, Schnadenberg said. Gadzala, however, can do, and has done, that work herself.

“We would definitely have had to spend quite a bit of money if we had to contract that out,” Schnadenberg said.

Ambulance Service

Presentations

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Mike Orlich reported that the CFD will be holding—at days and times to be announced—a series of presentations on a proposed municipal advanced life support ambulance service.

Orlich told the Tribune after the meeting that the public will be invited to the presentations, which he said will serve as correctives to inaccurate information which has been circulating on the proposed ALS service.

The Tribune will give notice of those presentations when they’ve been scheduled.

Ind. 49 Utility Corridor

Town Engineer Mark O’Dell was scheduled to issue today a notice to proceed on the Ind. 49 utility corridor project.

The general contractor: LGS Plumbing Inc. of Crown Point, which submitted the low bid of $2,880,865, for the installation of sanitary sewer, stormwater, water, and fiber optic infrastructure south of the Indiana Toll Road to the town’s southernmost corporate limit. That price includes the upsizing of the sanitary sewer line to make it sufficiently large to serve commercial development outside the town.