Consultant submits final draft on recommended DK Trail route thru town

The Town of Chesterton’s contracted consultant on the Dunes-Kankakee Trail
has submitted the final draft of its report on the trail’s recommended route
through town.
The Town Council took receipt of the report at its meeting Monday night.
There are no real surprises. The route will begin in Chesterton wherever it
terminates in Porter, either at 15th Street or possibly North Jackson Blvd.
It will proceed east along the south side of Broadway to Third Street, cut
south—in its first phase—to West Morgan Ave., then east to South Calumet
Road, then south to Rail Road and into Coffee Creek Center, where it will
eventually cut a utility corridor before entering Porter County’s
jurisdiction.
Phase I will include no “separated facilities,” as SEH consultant Gregg
Calpino said. Instead, in what he called the “paint option” of Phase I
bicyclists will share the roadways with motorists or use sidewalks. Because
Police Chief Dave Cincoski expressed concern about routing bicyclists east
on the one-way West Indiana Ave., they will instead—in this first phase—go
one block south to West Morgan Ave. and from that point proceed east.
Bicyclists entering the town from the south, however, will use West Indiana
Ave. on their way west to Third Street.
Calpino estimated the cost of Phase I at $1.8 million; that of Phase II—with
its separated facilities—at $3.5 million.
Members voted 4-0 to accept the report pending any further comments from
staff. Member Nick Walding, R-3rd, was not in attendance.
“I think it’s time to get serious about getting this done,” said Member Jim
Ton, R-1st.
SEH’s report cost $50,000. The town covered half of the expense. A grant
from the Lake Michigan Coastal Program covered the other half.
Farming at
Coffee Creek
Center
In other business, members voted 4-0 on first reading to approve an
amendment to the planned unit development ordinance governing Coffee Creek
Center, 4-0 to suspend the rules, then 4-0 to approve that amendment on
final reading.
That amendment will permit Bob Rhoda to crop-farm up to 135 acres in the
Third Addition to Coffee Creek Center. Rhoda will lease the undeveloped
property from the Lake Erie Land Company, which has committed to
establishing a 75-foot perimeter buffer around any farmed area and to adjust
the buffer if any of the farmed land is sold for development.
From the Streets
Meanwhile, Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg announced that—with the
re-surfacing of Fifth Street between 1100N and 1050N—this season’s paving
projects have been completed.
Schnadenberg also announced that the town has locked in a price of $54.63
per ton for street salt for this upcoming winter season. “That’s basically
the same as last year’s price,” he said.
Re: The Circus
Fire Chief Mike Orlich took a moment to thank everyone who helped make the
Kelly Miller Bros. Circus’ two shows at Dogwood Park on Monday so
successful.
“It turned out really well,” Orlich said. “There was a good turnout. I
didn’t hear any negative comments about the show itself.”
Orlich in particular thanked the community for its support—proceeds from the
circus do benefit the CFD—and Schnadenberg and Park Superintendent Bruce
Mathias for providing some help during the circus’ setup on Monday morning.
Flu Shots
Clerk-Treasurer Gayle Polakowski announced that flu shots will be
administered to municipal employees from 8 to 12 p.m. Oct. 2 and from 12 to
4 p.m. Oct. 4, at the town hall.
Constitution
Week
The week of Sept. 12-24 will be Constitution Week in the Town of Chesterton,
under a resolution unanimously adopted by members and submitted for their
approval by the Daughters of the American Revolution.