Ground is scheduled to be broken in October on the $20 million 24-hour
free-standing emergency department on the site of the old Jewel/Osco on
Indian Boundary Road.
So announced Chesterton Town Manager Bernie Doyle at Monday’s meeting of the
Town Council.
The Sisters of Saint Francis Health Services Inc.—owner of Saint Anthony
Memorial Health Center in Michigan City—“have a number of large projects
going right now, hospital projects,” Doyle said, but groundbreaking remains
scheduled for the fall.
Projected completion date: November 2011.
When completed, the facility will be staffed by emergency medicine
physicians around the clock, seven days a week, and will include offices for
primary care and specialty medicine as well.
Drug Bust
In other business, Police Chief Dave Cincoski thanked the Porter County Drug
Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Cook County
Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and
Explosives for its raid on July 28 of a home in the Villages of Sand Creek.
“It was a $1 million (marijuana growing) operation, basically shut down,”
Cincoski said.
More than 700 plants and around 90 pounds of loose marijuana were seized as
well as numerous firearms, Cincoski added.
Charged with dealing marijuana in an amount greater than 10 pounds was Alan
Lee Zimmerman, 42.
For Cincoski the message of the bust—and of an apparent fatal overdose in
town over the weekend—is simple. “Things do happen in our backyard,” he
said. “It is here. It is in our backyard.”
In related business, members voted 4-0 to approve on first reading an
ordinance which increases the authorized appropriation of moneys from the
CPD Gift Fund from $15,000 to $45,000, 4-0 to suspend the rules, then 4-0 to
approve the ordinance on final reading.
Cincoski had requested the ordinance to make it possible to appropriate
funds for the proposed K-9 program. No one spoke in favor of the ordinance
or in opposition to it at a public hearing prior to the vote. President Jeff
Trout, R-2nd, was not in attendance.
Members also voted 4-0 to authorize a total expenditure of $9,165 previously
earmarked CEDIT funds for improvements to the CPD Patrol Division.
Able Disposal
Savings
Meanwhile, Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg reported that the six-month
review of the town’s contract with Able Disposal has saved nearly $10,000,
after his administrative assistant, Mary Henry, determined that fully 177
residences in town are currently vacant.
Under the Able Disposal contract, the town pays per occupied residential
unit, with the number of units occupied reviewed every six months.
“There are a lot of vacant homes,” Schnadenberg told the Chesterton
Tribune after the meeting. “Foreclosures, folks selling. We won’t be
paying Able for homes where there’s no garbage being left out.”
Schnadenberg added that Henry has been doing a great job keeping the list
updated. “It’s very tedious work.”
Member Jim Ton, R-1st, took a moment at the end of the meeting to “thank all
the department heads for keeping their eyes on the budget and saving us
money.”