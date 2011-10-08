Chief Orlich urges folks to sign up for new Smart911 system

Chesterton Fire Chief Mike Orlich is encouraging folks to take advantage of
the new Smart911 system implemented earlier this month.
At the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Orlich said that the system can
“enhance” emergency response by providing police, fire, or EMS personnel
with crucial information about residents’ medical history, the layout of a
home, and infrastructure.
Subscribers, for instance, can upload photos of children, should law
enforcement need to issue an Amber Alert, Orlich said.
Other possibilities: folks can provide special instructions about accessing
the home, detailed information on emergency shutoffs, the number and kinds
of pets, vehicles at the home, and emergency contact numbers.
All information entered into the Smart911 system is kept confidential until
a call to 911 is registered from that address. At that point the account is
opened for emergency responders.
Registering is easy and free, Orlich said. Just go to http://smart911.com
Street Dance
In other business, Orlich took a moment to thank everyone who attended the
10th annual CFD Street Dance on Saturday, and everyone who helped to make it
such a success.
At least 1,000 persons attended and probably upward of 1,200, Orlich said.
“I’d just like to compliment all those involved in the Street Dance,” added
Member Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, later in the meeting. “Not just the fire
department but the police. They were out in force.”