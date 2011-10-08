Chief Orlich urges folks to sign up for new Smart911 system

Chesterton Fire Chief Mike Orlich is encouraging folks to take advantage of the new Smart911 system implemented earlier this month.

At the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Orlich said that the system can “enhance” emergency response by providing police, fire, or EMS personnel with crucial information about residents’ medical history, the layout of a home, and infrastructure.

Subscribers, for instance, can upload photos of children, should law enforcement need to issue an Amber Alert, Orlich said.

Other possibilities: folks can provide special instructions about accessing the home, detailed information on emergency shutoffs, the number and kinds of pets, vehicles at the home, and emergency contact numbers.

All information entered into the Smart911 system is kept confidential until a call to 911 is registered from that address. At that point the account is opened for emergency responders.

Registering is easy and free, Orlich said. Just go to http://smart911.com