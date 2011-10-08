Chesterton Tribune

Chief Orlich urges folks to sign up for new Smart911 system

By KEVIN NEVERS

Chesterton Fire Chief Mike Orlich is encouraging folks to take advantage of the new Smart911 system implemented earlier this month.

At the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Orlich said that the system can “enhance” emergency response by providing police, fire, or EMS personnel with crucial information about residents’ medical history, the layout of a home, and infrastructure.

Subscribers, for instance, can upload photos of children, should law enforcement need to issue an Amber Alert, Orlich said.

Other possibilities: folks can provide special instructions about accessing the home, detailed information on emergency shutoffs, the number and kinds of pets, vehicles at the home, and emergency contact numbers.

All information entered into the Smart911 system is kept confidential until a call to 911 is registered from that address. At that point the account is opened for emergency responders.

Registering is easy and free, Orlich said. Just go to http://smart911.com

Street Dance

In other business, Orlich took a moment to thank everyone who attended the 10th annual CFD Street Dance on Saturday, and everyone who helped to make it such a success.

At least 1,000 persons attended and probably upward of 1,200, Orlich said.

“I’d just like to compliment all those involved in the Street Dance,” added Member Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, later in the meeting. “Not just the fire department but the police. They were out in force.”

Grant Nozzles Delivered

Meanwhile, Orlich reported that new nozzles acquired through a FEMA grant were delivered last week and will be outfitted on the CFD’s vehicles. The nozzles join new hose, also purchased through the grant.

9/11 to be Remembered

Police Chief Dave Cincoski announced that the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, will be remembered and the martyrs honored on Sept. 11, at a ceremony at the Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve.

It begins at 2 p.m. and the CPD, CFD, and other agencies will be participating.

　

 

