Hero Evelyn Ello honored with LifeSaving Award by the CFD

On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 29, a retirement-age gentleman went into
full cardiac arrest at Westchester Lanes at 124 N. Eighth St.
No time was wasted in calling 911 and the Chesterton Fire Department—located
only a block away—was on the scene quickly.
But in the case of cardiac arrest, seconds count, and fortunately for the
victim there one was person at Westchester Lanes—its owner, Evelyn Ello—who
knew exactly what to do. Ello is an open heart nurse at Porter hospital and
immediately began performing CPR on the man.
On their arrival, Chesterton firefighters shocked the man twice with an
automated external defibrillator (AED) and by the time EMS arrived at the
scene he was conscious and responsive. That the man survived and is now
undergoing cardiac rehab Fire Chief Mike Orlich attributes to Ello’s prompt,
knowledgeable, and professional action.
At Monday’s meeting of the Town Council, Orlich and Deputy Fire Chief John
Jarka presented Ello with the department’s Life-Saving Award.
The notation on the plaque: “This Life-Saving Award presented to Evelyn Ello
in recognition for coming to the aid of another and rendering life-saving
CPR on June 29, 2010. On behalf of Town of Chesterton, thank you. Present
July 26, 2010.”
As Orlich observed on Monday, “It’s very, very unfortunate that CPR doesn’t
always work out as well as it did in this case. And a lot of the time
bystanders are apprehensive about helping.”
Orlich also thanked the council for agreeing some time ago to expend CEDIT
funds to replace the CFD’s older AED and to outfit police squads with new
ones.
ADA
Later in the meeting local disabled advocate Leonard Sullivan addressed the
council from the floor, noting that Monday was the 20th anniversary of the
enactment of the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) and wondering why the
town still has not formally designated one of its employees as ADA liaison,
a requirement of the federal legislation.
Sullivan specifically compared ADA as an unfunded mandate to MS4, whose
requirements the town has been assiduous in meeting.
The position does not have to be full-time, Sullivan added.
POCO Fire
Member Jim Ton, R-1st, took a moment at the end of the meeting to commend
the CFD for its fine work on July 14 fighting the fire at the Paulson Oil
Company’s bio-diesel storage facility on North 15th Street.
“It was a good job knocking it down,” Ton said. “That really could have been
nasty. You’ve got a good group of good people.”
Gratitude
Clerk-Treasurer Gayle Polakowski also thanked folks for their thoughts,
prayers, and condolences during the recent illness and death of her mother.
Posted 7/28/2010