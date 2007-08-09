It would cost an estimated $231,187 in upfront costs to outfit the
Chesterton Fire Department with the vehicle and equipment necessary to run
its own ambulance service, independent from the one currently provided by
Porter hospital.
It would cost a further annual $334,960 to pay for the extra personnel
needed: a billing clerk, two paramedics, and two firefighters/EMTs.
But—depending on the price charged to patients by the CFD for the service,
and the level of insurance and Medicaid reimbursement—the town service could
pay for itself in a number of years, with potential surplus revenues on the
low end of $50,000 and on the high end of $140,000.
Those are the conclusions of a feasibility study presented by Deputy Fire
Chief John Jarka at Monday’s meeting of the Town Council.
Fire Chief Mike Orlich opened the presentation by noting that the CFD’s
interest in pursuing its own ambulance service should in no way be
interpreted to reflect poorly on the service right now provided by Porter
hospital. He did note, however, that the Porter County Commissioners’
contract with Porter hospital expires at the end of the year, the two
parties have been reported to be in negotiations, and it can’t be
definitively said at the moment whether Porter hospital will continue to
provide that service.
In any case, Orlich said, the CFD “is very customer oriented. We’re all
about taking care of our own. . . . Porter (hospital) provides a great
service but we want to take care of our own.”
The larger point, though, as Jarka noted, is that more than two-thirds of
all CFD calls every year—an average of 68 percent of them since 2007—are
“patient-contact calls,” very many of them EMS assists, for which it
receives no reimbursement at all.
The CFD “currently dedicates one engine vehicle and four firefighters (24/7)
to EMS,” Jarka said. “This commitment means that many of the costs
associated with operating a transport service, such as manpower, supplies,
and vehicle operation are already assumed by the department. For example, a
majority of the department’s personnel are certified emergency medical
technicians, while one other is a certified paramedic. To maintain such
certification, the (CFD) already pays for continued education and
certification.”
Based on the fees charged by other fire departments, and data provided on
the percentage of claims actually collected on, the CFD could potentially
collect $379,280.63 (for 75-percent collection, in the Town of Chesterton
only), if it charged $650 per advanced life support call, $500 for basic
life support call, and $8.25 per mile.
That revenue would increase to $474,193.13 if the CFD responded to EMS calls
in Westchester Township, Jarka added.
Jarka didn’t sugarcoat the costs involved: an ambulance would cost $160,000;
medical equipment $40,751; and miscellaneous equipment (like fuel, laptop
computer, etc.) $30,436, for a total upfront investment of $231,187.
The CFD would also need to hire a billing clerk, two paramedics, and two
firefighter/EMTs to operate the service, for an additional annual cost of
$334,960.
Chesterton would by no means be the only municipality in Northwest Indiana
operating its own ambulance service. Already doing so are Valparaiso,
Portage, St. John, Schererville, Lake of Four Seasons, Crown Point, and
TriCreek in the Lowell area.
“We’d like to operate our own ambulance service,” Jarka concluded. “We think
it’s financially feasible.”
The feasibility study was prepared, over the course of a year, by a
committee comprised of Jarka, Capt. Jamieson Hicks, Lt. Aimee Gilbert, and
Firefighter Kevin LaDuke.
The council took the proposal under advisement but generally appeared to
like what it heard. Member Jim Ton, R-1st, for his part, observed that, when
Saint Anthony Memorial Hospital opens its 24-hour emergency department on
Indian Boundary Road, the CFD would have a much closer trip to make than
Porter hospital’s new facility in Liberty Township and that the turnover
time would be accordingly lessened.
Town Manager
Bernie Doyle took a moment later in the meeting to endorse the proposal in
principle.
