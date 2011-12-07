Town pushing LEL to keep Coffee Creek Center promises

Is Coffee Creek Center an eyesore?
Chesterton Town Council Member Jeff Trout, R-2nd, is fearful at least that
it may become one, with numerous brick pavers missing from the roadways in
the development.
At its meeting Monday night, members voted 5-0 to instruct Town Attorney
Chuck Lukmann to launch an investigation of possible violations of Town Code
and non-compliance with the planned unit development ordinances which govern
the Lake Erie Land Company’s project.
At its June meeting, the Advisory Plan Commission did the same thing.
At issue: the missing pavers; the failure of Lake Erie Land to develop 17
acres of property as an “active park,” separate and distinct from the Coffee
Creek Watershed Conservancy; the failure of Lake Erie Land to file proof of
liability insurance; and other potential violations.
Lukmann, who made contact with Lake Erie Land following the Advisory Plan
Commission’s unanimous vote on June 16, told the council on Monday that
“they asked us to be patient.” But, he promised, “I’ll get our whole team
together” for a review of the situation.
“I heard they might be contracting with someone to get (the pavers) done, so
that’s positive,” Lukmann added.
Although the roadways in Coffee Creek Center are public rights-of-way, the
PUDs specify that Lake Erie Land is responsible for maintaining them, as
they were constructed of special permeable pavers which town staff did not
entirely expect to “stand up to Northwest Indiana weather,” Lukmann noted.
With Porter hospital building a new facility just down the road from Coffee
Creek Center—and the town actively working to infrastructure the Ind. 49
corridor south of the Indian Toll Road to open it to commercial
development—“the last thing we need is for Lake Erie Land property to look
like an eyesore,” Trout said.
Kudos for
Getting the Job Done
Member Nick Walding, R-3rd, took a moment at the end of the meeting to
express his gratitude to department heads—chiefly Street Commissioner John
Schnandenberg, Town Engineer Mark O’Dell, Utility Superintendent Rob Lovell,
and Town Attorney Lukmann—for “taking the bull by the horns” and getting
South Calumet Road paved in the teeth of the strike by Operating Engineers
Local 150.
“They stepped up to the plate and got done what had to be done,” Walding
said. “The businesses appreciated it and the town appreciated it.”
On June 27, after more than two weeks of inactivity and a gaping wound in
the heart of Chesterton, the Utility Service Board voted to declare the
Downtown an emergency, terminate its contract with Rieth-Riley, and hire
Rock Solid Paving & Excavating of St. John to re-surface the roadway.
That work “went smoothly,” O’Dell reported to the council on Monday. “The
asphalt trucks were lined up all day long.”
And now, finally, O’Dell said that he can officially call the Downtown
utility project “completed, done.” O’Dell, like Walding, thanked
Schnadenberg and Lovell for doing the legwork necessary to position the
Service Board for its emergency vote.
One day after paving began on South Calumet Road, Local 150 and the three
contractors’ associations settled the strike.