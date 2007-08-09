Kids issue public apology for their vandalism of town park

You don’t see this everyday.
Actually, you never see it.
At the Chesterton Town Council’s meeting Monday night, two juveniles—a girl
and a boy who’d been caught vandalizing park equipment at Dunes Friendship
Land earlier this month—issued a public apology accompanied by their
mothers.
The Chesterton Tribune does not publish the names of juvenile
offenders.
“I’m sorry for this stupid thing I did,” the girl said. “I know I made a
huge mistake and feel bad for what I did. And I promise never to do it
again. Please forgive me.”
“I am willing to do what I can to improve the park,” the boy for his part
said.
“They’ll do anything, whatever it takes,” the mother of one of them
promised.
There is something they can do, Park Superintendent Bruce Mathias told the
Tribune after the meeting: sand off the graffiti.
“Your honesty is appreciated,” said Member Jim Ton, R-1st. “The next step is
to make it right.”
Member Emerson DeLaney voiced his appreciation of the kids’ parents. “I
commend the parents for setting the tone at home for doing what’s right,” he
said. “And I commend the young people for stepping forward.”
The two kids were part of a group involved in the vandalism.
Gratitude All
Around
In other business, the council heard a lot of thank yous:
•Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg thanked Ton for driving a dump truck
on Saturday during Duneland Rebuilding Together and the council for allowing
the Street Department to clock some hours on the projects.
•Patricia Carlyle of the Tree Committee thanked Schnadenberg and his crew
“for literally doing the heavy lifting” during the Arbor Day celebration on
Saturday.
•And Mathias thanked Schnadenberg for “sending over some guys to Dogwood
Park and removing the diseased trees” there.
Re: Internships
Meanwhile, members told Eric Kroeger of the Future of Chesterton Foundation
that they would investigate the feasibility of hiring as an intern at least
one of the graduating seniors who participated in this year’s Chesterton
High School Economic Honors project.
Kroeger noted that last year 12 of the seniors found jobs as interns in
Porter and Lake County, two of them with the Town of Chesterton. This year
his hope is to find internships for 17 of them, at an estimated cost of
$2,500 to $3,000 for each.
Poppy Days
By consensus members authorized VFW Post 2511 to hold its annual Poppy Days
sale May 14-15.