It’s been several years now since the Chesterton Town Council broached the
idea of building a restroom facility in Thomas Centennial Park, the better
to serve visitors to the European Market and to make the Downtown a more
user-friendly place.
But aside from determining, after a lot of back and forth, to construct a
free-standing facility—and not an annex to the old New York Central
passenger depot, currently the home of the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of
Commerce—and installing water and sanitary service lines last year stubbed
off at curbside during the sewer project, not much has been done.
Not much, because the price tag for the project could be at least as high as
$100,000.
But Town Engineer Mark O’Dell and Park Superintendent Bruce Mathias may have
a cheaper solution: the purchase of a trailer mounted restroom facility.
At its meeting Monday night, members gave O’Dell the green light to get
quotes for such a facility.
A trailer-mounted restroom—which would have a skirt around the bottom to
keep it from looking too much like a trailer—could be connected to the
in-ground infrastructure, O’Dell said. But—equipped with a chemical tank—it
could also be disconnected and moved to another location if needed.
The facility would have a men’s room, a women’s room, and a separate
handicapped room which would be ADA compliant, O’Dell said.
“It could come in considerably less than brick-and-mortar,” O’Dell added.
Street
Department Opening
In other business, Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg announced an
opening for a mechanic in the Street Department, after the previous job
holder transferred to the Utility to take an open slot there.
Salary Amendment
Meanwhile, members voted 5-0 to approve on first reading an amendment to the
2012 Salary Ordinance, 5-0 to suspend the rules, then 5-0 to approve the
amendment on final reading.
That amendment corrects an equity inadvertently codified in a previous
amendment, under which municipal employees appointed to a newly created
Safety Committee earn 25 cents per hour.
The Chesterton Fire Department’s appointment to the committee, however,
would have earned considerably more than other municipal employees because
of the CFD’s different shift schedule. To correct that inequity, the
amendment decreased the wage of the CFD’s appointment to 18 cents per hour.
Posted 4/11/2012