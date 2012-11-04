It’s been several years now since the Chesterton Town Council broached the idea of building a restroom facility in Thomas Centennial Park, the better to serve visitors to the European Market and to make the Downtown a more user-friendly place.

But aside from determining, after a lot of back and forth, to construct a free-standing facility—and not an annex to the old New York Central passenger depot, currently the home of the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce—and installing water and sanitary service lines last year stubbed off at curbside during the sewer project, not much has been done.

Not much, because the price tag for the project could be at least as high as $100,000.

But Town Engineer Mark O’Dell and Park Superintendent Bruce Mathias may have a cheaper solution: the purchase of a trailer mounted restroom facility.

At its meeting Monday night, members gave O’Dell the green light to get quotes for such a facility.

A trailer-mounted restroom—which would have a skirt around the bottom to keep it from looking too much like a trailer—could be connected to the in-ground infrastructure, O’Dell said. But—equipped with a chemical tank—it could also be disconnected and moved to another location if needed.

The facility would have a men’s room, a women’s room, and a separate handicapped room which would be ADA compliant, O’Dell said.

“It could come in considerably less than brick-and-mortar,” O’Dell added.

Street Department Opening

In other business, Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg announced an opening for a mechanic in the Street Department, after the previous job holder transferred to the Utility to take an open slot there.

Salary Amendment

Meanwhile, members voted 5-0 to approve on first reading an amendment to the 2012 Salary Ordinance, 5-0 to suspend the rules, then 5-0 to approve the amendment on final reading.

That amendment corrects an equity inadvertently codified in a previous amendment, under which municipal employees appointed to a newly created Safety Committee earn 25 cents per hour.

The Chesterton Fire Department’s appointment to the committee, however, would have earned considerably more than other municipal employees because of the CFD’s different shift schedule. To correct that inequity, the amendment decreased the wage of the CFD’s appointment to 18 cents per hour.

