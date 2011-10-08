Chesterton TIF board okays 2013 project list

The Chesterton Redevelopment Commission has approved a list of possible
projects in the town’s tax increment financing district.
Members voted 4-0 to okay the list. Member Ed Schoenfelt was not in
attendance.
The list:
•Paving: East Porter Ave. from Cherry Hills Drive east to the bridge past
the entrance to Sand Creek Drive; 1100N from Pioneer Trail to Dickinson
Road; 1100N from Dickinson Road to and including Sand Creek Drive South; and
Lois Lane behind the South Calumet Road business block. Estimated cost:
$228,000.
•Replacement of sidewalk along South Calumet Road at Lincoln Ave. in front
of the gas station and the installation of a storm drain from Lincoln Ave.
south to the alley. Estimated cost: $15,000.
•The installation of decorative pole sleeves along South Calumet Road from
Porter Ave. south to 1100N. Estimated cost: $20,000.
•The replacement of sidewalk with ADA ramps on the west side of South
Calumet Road from West Morgan Ave. south to the alley. Also: the replacement
of sidewalk on the east side of South Calumet Road from East Morgan Ave.
north approximately 300 feet. Estimated cost: $25,000.
•Crack sealing along Venturi Drive, Dickinson Road, and Roberts Road.
Estimated cost: $15,000.
•Thermal striping of roadways in the TIF district. Estimated cost: $15,000.
•Replacement of nine trees which have died in the South Calumet District.
Estimated cost: $1,000.
Total estimated cost: $310,000.
Claims
Members voted 4-0 to approve the following claims: $280 from DLZ; $17,290
from DLZ; and $225,098.58 from LGS Plumbing Inc., the general contractor for
the Ind. 49 utility corridor project.