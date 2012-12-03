Fire Department reminds residents that open burning is illegal

With two brush fires fought and doused over the weekend in Duneland—one at the Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve requiring 1,000 gallons of water to put out—Chesterton Fire Chief Mike Orlich is reminding folks that, under state law, the open-burning of yard waste or rubbish is illegal in Porter County.

Violators are subject to fine, Orlich said at Monday’s meeting of the Town Council.

Recreational fires for cooking or ceremonial proceedings are allowed, so long as the fire is not being used to consume waste and has not become a nuisance.

Orlich observed that a person can easily lose control of an open burn—especially under windy conditions—and that life and property are both threatened by brush fires.

Asphalt Bids

In other business, members voted 4-0 to take under advisement this season’s asphalt bids. Member Sharon Darnell, D-4th, was not in attendance.

There were two of them:

•Walsh & Kelly Inc. of Griffith: surface, $58.50 per ton; intermediate, $58.50 per ton; base, $68.50 per ton; tack coat, $3.50 per gallon; milling, $1.95 per square yard.

•Rieith-Riley of Valparaiso: surface, $72.80 per ton; intermediate, $60.65 per ton; base, $58.35 per ton; tack coat, $4 per gallon; milling, $1.88 per square yard.

Water Leak at Dogwood

Meanwhile, Park Superintendent Bruce Mathias reported that he’s working to isolate a water leak somewhere at Dogwood Park, after receiving a water bill for the facility far in excess of normal usage there.

That would explain, he said, the numerous gopher hole-like mounds folks may have noticed at the park.

Mathias said that he’s been shutting off valves, one by one, area by area, and then doing some digging. One leak he’s already unearthed, on the east side of the park.

VFW Poppy Days

Members voted 4-0 to authorize Veterans of Foreign War Post 2511 to hold its annual Poppy Days fundraiser all day on May 4 and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 5.

Last Thought

Members Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, and Jim Ton, R-1st, both took a moment at the end of the meeting to take note of the smoking ban recently enacted by the General Assembly, which includes exemptions for bars, casinos, and private clubs like fraternal organizations.

“I’m sure proponents of smoke free will be disappointed and opponents will be disappointed,” Ton said. “But politics is all about compromise and this is a foot in the door.”