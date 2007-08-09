Town TIF board hears hybrid route alternatives for Dunes Kankakee Trail

Earlier this month, SEH of Indiana, the Town of Chesterton’s Dunes-Kankakee
Trail consultant, held a workshop seeking the public’s input on possible
trail routes through town.
Seven alternatives were proposed at the time, based on several “spines”:
Broadway, South Calumet Road, Fifth Street, 1100N, Meridian Road, and Coffee
Creek.
Now SEH has arrived at a list of several “hybrid” routes based on folks’
preferences for the Broadway, South Cal, and Coffee Creek alternatives.
Those hybrids consultant Gregg Calpino presented to the Redevelopment
Commission at its meeting Monday night. They include:
•Frontage Road—immediately south of the Morningside subdivision—overland
east to North Calumet Road, then south to Coffee Creek through Coffee Creek
Park, then into Coffee Creek Center via Rail Road and Kelle Drive, then east
on Sidewalk Road to CR. 200E, and eventually across Ind. 49 and thence to
Meridian Road and south to Valparaiso.
•15th Street to Broadway, east to Third Street, south to West Indiana Ave.,
east to South Calumet Road, south to Rail Road and into Coffee Creek Center,
Village Pointe to 200E, under the Indiana Toll Road to C.R. 900N, and then
south along North Calumet Ave. (Old 49).
•Waverly Road—the D-K’s terminus in the Town of Porter—south to Wabash Ave.
and then to Broadway, east to Fifth Street, south to 1100N, west to 11th
Street/Meridian Road, and then south to Valparaiso.
The commission took the alternatives under advisement, Member Jim Ton
noting, “As it proceeds, there will be more opportunities for public input.”
Ind. 49 Utility
Corridor
In other business, Town Engineer Mark O’Dell gave members a brief update on
the Ind. 49 utility corridor project and specifically that the project
should be ready to go to bid by the end of March.
Members voted 4-0 to approve a claim by DVG Inc., the project’s contracted
engineer, for $10,707.50, which O’Dell said covers work from December
through January, including the preparation of materials for the town’s
presentation to the Porter County Commissioners. Member Jeff Trout was not
in attendance.
The Commissioners have endorsed in principle a partnership with the town
under which the county would contribute $900,000 to the upsizing of pipes
and other infrastructure inside Chesterton’s corporate limits, to make
possible any future tie-in of unincorporated property owners to the town’s
sanitary sewer system.
Without such upsizing, Member Sharon Darnell noted, such a tie-in “would be
impossible.”
The Porter County Council is scheduled to consider the $900,000 contribution
at its March 27 meeting.
Signage Lighting
Meanwhile, Mike Jabo of DLZ reported that the electrical subcontractor for
the South Calumet District project has installed entirely new lighting at
the welcome signs at the intersection of 100E and 1100N.
The signage lighting at the northeast corner of the intersection is much
improved, Jabo said, while that at the northwest corner still needs to be
re-aimed.
Ton remarked that the “lights do look much brighter” and that he’s pleased
with the improvement.
Contract
Members voted 4-0 to approve, subject to legal approval, a $53,490 contract
with DLZ to engineer a new and upgraded traffic signal at the intersection
of Indian Boundary Road and North Calumet Road.
A grant from the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is paying
for the actual construction costs of the project but the town has to cover
the engineering expense.