Town TIF board hears hybrid route alternatives for Dunes Kankakee Trail

Earlier this month, SEH of Indiana, the Town of Chesterton’s Dunes-Kankakee Trail consultant, held a workshop seeking the public’s input on possible trail routes through town.

Seven alternatives were proposed at the time, based on several “spines”: Broadway, South Calumet Road, Fifth Street, 1100N, Meridian Road, and Coffee Creek.

Now SEH has arrived at a list of several “hybrid” routes based on folks’ preferences for the Broadway, South Cal, and Coffee Creek alternatives. Those hybrids consultant Gregg Calpino presented to the Redevelopment Commission at its meeting Monday night. They include:

•Frontage Road—immediately south of the Morningside subdivision—overland east to North Calumet Road, then south to Coffee Creek through Coffee Creek Park, then into Coffee Creek Center via Rail Road and Kelle Drive, then east on Sidewalk Road to CR. 200E, and eventually across Ind. 49 and thence to Meridian Road and south to Valparaiso.

•15th Street to Broadway, east to Third Street, south to West Indiana Ave., east to South Calumet Road, south to Rail Road and into Coffee Creek Center, Village Pointe to 200E, under the Indiana Toll Road to C.R. 900N, and then south along North Calumet Ave. (Old 49).

•Waverly Road—the D-K’s terminus in the Town of Porter—south to Wabash Ave. and then to Broadway, east to Fifth Street, south to 1100N, west to 11th Street/Meridian Road, and then south to Valparaiso.

The commission took the alternatives under advisement, Member Jim Ton noting, “As it proceeds, there will be more opportunities for public input.”

Ind. 49 Utility Corridor

In other business, Town Engineer Mark O’Dell gave members a brief update on the Ind. 49 utility corridor project and specifically that the project should be ready to go to bid by the end of March.

Members voted 4-0 to approve a claim by DVG Inc., the project’s contracted engineer, for $10,707.50, which O’Dell said covers work from December through January, including the preparation of materials for the town’s presentation to the Porter County Commissioners. Member Jeff Trout was not in attendance.

The Commissioners have endorsed in principle a partnership with the town under which the county would contribute $900,000 to the upsizing of pipes and other infrastructure inside Chesterton’s corporate limits, to make possible any future tie-in of unincorporated property owners to the town’s sanitary sewer system.

Without such upsizing, Member Sharon Darnell noted, such a tie-in “would be impossible.”

The Porter County Council is scheduled to consider the $900,000 contribution at its March 27 meeting.

Signage Lighting

Meanwhile, Mike Jabo of DLZ reported that the electrical subcontractor for the South Calumet District project has installed entirely new lighting at the welcome signs at the intersection of 100E and 1100N.

The signage lighting at the northeast corner of the intersection is much improved, Jabo said, while that at the northwest corner still needs to be re-aimed.

Ton remarked that the “lights do look much brighter” and that he’s pleased with the improvement.

Contract

Members voted 4-0 to approve, subject to legal approval, a $53,490 contract with DLZ to engineer a new and upgraded traffic signal at the intersection of Indian Boundary Road and North Calumet Road.

A grant from the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is paying for the actual construction costs of the project but the town has to cover the engineering expense.