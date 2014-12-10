2012 Chesterton recycling pickup schedule

Chesterton residents, clip this and tape it to your fridge.
It’s the 2012 recycling collection schedule, and beginning the week of March
5-9, Able Disposal will collect recycling every other week.
Refuse collection will continue on a weekly basis.
Recycling will be collected—the same day as your garbage—during the
following weeks this year:
•Monday, March 5-Friday, March 9.
•March 19-23.
•April 2-6.
•April 16-20.
•April 30-May 4.
•May 14-18.
•May 28-June 1.
•June 11-15.
•June 25-29.
•July 9-13.
•July 23-27.
•Aug. 6-10.
•Aug. 20-24.
•Sept. 3-7.
•Sept. 17-21.
•Oct. 1-5.
•Oct. 15-19.
•Oct. 29-Nov. 2.
•Nov. 12-16.
•Nov. 26-30.
•Dec. 10-14.
•Dec. 24-28.
Recyclables go in the blue cart with the green lid. Keep the two carts—the
other for trash—at least three feet from each other.
Acceptable recyclables: all No. 1-7 plastics, including plastic bags; glass
bottles and jars (please rinse); empty aluminum, metal, tin, and steel cans
(please rinse); newspapers and inserts; magazines, phonebooks, softcover
books; broken-down cardboard, cereal boxes, brown paper bags; office and
school papers.
There are only five remaining holidays this year that will actually cause
Able Disposal to alter its refuse collection schedule.
Clip this list, tape it to your fridge, and you’ll never have to wonder
again whether to put out your trash on the regular day or not.
•Memorial Day, Monday, May 28: residential pickup routes will be delayed one
day (Tuesday through Saturday).
•Independence Day, Wednesday, July 4: the Monday and Tuesday pickup routes
will be on a normal schedule; the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday routes
will be collected one day later (Thursday through Saturday).
•Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3: routes will be delayed one day (Tuesday through
Saturday).
•Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22: the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
routes will be on a normal schedule; the Thursday and Friday routes will be
collected one day later (Friday and Saturday).
•Christmas Day,
Tuesday, Dec. 25: the Monday route will be on a normal schedule; the
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday routes will be collected one day
later (Wednesday through Saturday).
Posted 2/20/2012