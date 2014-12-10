2012 Chesterton recycling pickup schedule

Acceptable recyclables: all No. 1-7 plastics, including plastic bags; glass bottles and jars (please rinse); empty aluminum, metal, tin, and steel cans (please rinse); newspapers and inserts; magazines, phonebooks, softcover books; broken-down cardboard, cereal boxes, brown paper bags; office and school papers.

Recyclables go in the blue cart with the green lid. Keep the two carts—the other for trash—at least three feet from each other.

Recycling will be collected—the same day as your garbage—during the following weeks this year:

It’s the 2012 recycling collection schedule, and beginning the week of March 5-9, Able Disposal will collect recycling every other week .

Chesterton residents, clip this and tape it to your fridge.

There are only five remaining holidays this year that will actually cause Able Disposal to alter its refuse collection schedule.

Clip this list, tape it to your fridge, and you’ll never have to wonder again whether to put out your trash on the regular day or not.

•Memorial Day, Monday, May 28: residential pickup routes will be delayed one day (Tuesday through Saturday).

•Independence Day, Wednesday, July 4: the Monday and Tuesday pickup routes will be on a normal schedule; the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday routes will be collected one day later (Thursday through Saturday).

•Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3: routes will be delayed one day (Tuesday through Saturday).

•Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22: the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday routes will be on a normal schedule; the Thursday and Friday routes will be collected one day later (Friday and Saturday).

•Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25: the Monday route will be on a normal schedule; the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday routes will be collected one day later (Wednesday through Saturday).

Posted 2/20/2012