2012 budget draws no comment at public hearing

No one spoke in favor of the Town of Chesterton’s 2012 advertised budget at
a public hearing at Monday’s meeting of the Town Council.
And no one spoke in opposition.
No one spoke at all.
The 2012 advertised budget provides for a total budget of $11,180,129, with
the single largest line item the General Fund, at $5,119,700, which pays for
salaries, wages, and day-to-day operations.
Of that $11,180,129, the town is estimating a total levy in property taxes
next year of $5,536,596. The current levy is $5,087,633.
Neale Family
Foundation Grant
In other business, Police Chief Dave Cincoski announced that, with the
$5,000 grant awarded to the CPD at the last meeting for the purchase of
automated external defibrillators (AEDs), the department will be able to
purchase five, with delivery expected by the end of the week.
Those AEDs—used by officers and other first responders to administer
electrical shocks to persons who have undergone cardiac arrest—will be
permanently placed in marked squad cars.
Cincoski thanked the Neale Family Foundation for its generosity.
The Neale Family Foundation is a not-for-profit which “supports programs
that enhance the quality of life by responding to emergency community
needs.”
From the CFD
Meanwhile, Deputy Fire Chief John Jarka invited the community to attend this
year’s fire prevention open house at the CFD station, at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15.
There will be exhibitions of equipment and vehicles, Smokey the Bear will be
in attendance, and a jump house will be on hand for the kids.
Jarka also noted that, through the end of October, firefighters will be
wearing pink tee-shirts Monday through Thursday in support of Breast Cancer
Awareness Month. On Fridays, firefighters will be wearing tee-shirts in
support of U.S. troops serving overseas.
Groundbreaking
Member Jeff Trout, R-2nd, took a moment at the end of the meeting to
announce that ground will be broken for the Addison 100-bed nursing home
facility on Dickinson Road—a development of Long Term Investments of
Mishawaka—at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
That project—along with the Franciscan Alliance’s ER department on Indian
Boundary Road—will create 200 new jobs in the next 18 months. “We’re looking
forward to growth,” Trout said.