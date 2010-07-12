Voice your view on smoke-free ordinance at workshop December 13

Folks who want to tell the Chesterton Town Council exactly what they think
of a proposed smoke-free ordinance will have their chance at a special
meeting scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Members agreed by consensus at their meeting Monday night to hold the
workshop, not only to accept input but also to clarify what some feel may be
misperceptions about the proposed ordinance, which in fact has not even been
drafted yet.
“As of yesterday I was still receiving phone calls and e-mails,” said Member
Jim Ton, R-1st.
“In general it seems to be a positive thing,” added President Jeff Trout,
R-2nd, summarizing the views which have been expressed to him.”
Furniture for
15th Street
In other business, member voted 5-0 to authorized the expenditure of a
previously approved CEDIT earmark of $30,000 to purchase furnishings for the
new 15th Street municipal facility.
Trout noted that by moving on the purchases now, before the end of the year,
the town can save as much as $750, while Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann said
that, under a cooperative purchasing agreement with the State of
Texas—permitted under Indiana Code—there can be even “more substantial
savings.”
Vacation Policy
Meanwhile, Town Manager Bernie Doyle asked members to consider a change to
the town’s Personnel Policy under which municipal employees with at least 10
years of service to the town would be eligible for four weeks of vacation
time per year.
Currently, an employee must have served at least 15 years before being
eligible for four weeks.
Doyle noted that the request initially was made by the Chesterton Fire
Department but that department heads at large have since endorsed it.
Interviews
Forthcoming
Utility Superintendent Rob Lovell reported that interviews will probably
begin next week for two open positions: one in collections, one at the
plant.