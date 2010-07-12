Voice your view on smoke-free ordinance at workshop December 13

Folks who want to tell the Chesterton Town Council exactly what they think of a proposed smoke-free ordinance will have their chance at a special meeting scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.

Members agreed by consensus at their meeting Monday night to hold the workshop, not only to accept input but also to clarify what some feel may be misperceptions about the proposed ordinance, which in fact has not even been drafted yet.

“As of yesterday I was still receiving phone calls and e-mails,” said Member Jim Ton, R-1st.

“In general it seems to be a positive thing,” added President Jeff Trout, R-2nd, summarizing the views which have been expressed to him.”

Furniture for 15th Street

In other business, member voted 5-0 to authorized the expenditure of a previously approved CEDIT earmark of $30,000 to purchase furnishings for the new 15th Street municipal facility.

Trout noted that by moving on the purchases now, before the end of the year, the town can save as much as $750, while Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann said that, under a cooperative purchasing agreement with the State of Texas—permitted under Indiana Code—there can be even “more substantial savings.”

Vacation Policy

Meanwhile, Town Manager Bernie Doyle asked members to consider a change to the town’s Personnel Policy under which municipal employees with at least 10 years of service to the town would be eligible for four weeks of vacation time per year.

Currently, an employee must have served at least 15 years before being eligible for four weeks.

Doyle noted that the request initially was made by the Chesterton Fire Department but that department heads at large have since endorsed it.

Interviews Forthcoming

Utility Superintendent Rob Lovell reported that interviews will probably begin next week for two open positions: one in collections, one at the plant.