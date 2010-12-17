Hearing set on plan to rezone old Bassett Florist site for homes

A public hearing will take place Jan. 20 on Paul Shinn's request to rezone seven commercial lots for single-family residential use at the northwest corner of South Calumet Road and Washington Street.

His attorney, Greg Babcock, told the Chesterton Advisory Plan Commission on Thursday that two lots of the former Bassett Florist property fronting Calumet would remain zoned Business-2.

Following the public hearing, the Plan Commission will review the proposal and make a recommendation to the Town Council for final action.

Commission members Jeff Trout and George Stone encouraged Shinn to review his plan and determine whether the commercial lots, each approximately 50 feet by 120 feet, are large enough actually to build upon. "I don't want to be left with an undevelopable commercial lot," said Stone.

Member Emerson DeLaney asked if the unimproved alley platted with the land would be built for the residential owners to use, perhaps making the alley a one-way.

Babcock said if the alley were vacated instead, the lot owners would have more usable space and pay taxes on it although an easement to service sewers would be retained.

Trout said it was good to see Shinn propose developing near the adjacent downtown area, something that hasn't been done in a while. Babcock said Shinn is looking at building 1,300 to 1,400 square-foot homes with two-car garages comparable in value to the existing neighborhood.