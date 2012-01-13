Doyle: Senior living facility back on the table

A proposed senior living facility which apparently stalled last year is back
on the table, Chesterton Town Manager Bernie Doyle told the Chesterton Town
Council at its meeting Monday night.
The development, dubbed Monarch Manor, is envisioned by the Burton
Foundation, a not-for-profit, as a three-story facility with 80 units, which
would be sited immediately adjacent to the Addison Pointe Health and
Rehabilitation Center, an advanced-care nursing home currently under
construction on Dickinson Road.
Doyle said that Burton Foundation’s partners are currently negotiating with
the owner of the property in question, Porter hospital. Burton Foundation is
also attempting to secure tax credits from the state.
According to a prospectus provided to town staff last year, “Preliminary
marketing analysis has proven that there is a need for safe, decent,
affordable housing for seniors in this market area.”
The facility would feature 28 one-bed units of 766 square feet, from $228 to
$850; and 52 two-bed units of 1,016 square feet, from $266 to $980. The
facility would have a central lobby, security clearance, full-time
management and maintenance, a library, craft and game room, a TV room, and a
dining area with kitchenette. Developers are also touting a park setting
with a fountain and waterfall and gazebo.
Total project value: $15 million.
“I am particularly keen to see this project develop, as I was with Addison
Pointe, as it falls into line with our approach to smart growth with an
emphasis on the medical industry,” Doyle told the Chesterton Tribune
after the meeting.