1100N: How about calling it Highwood Avenue?

1100N is pretty much all in the Town of Chesterton, “from one end to the other,” Paul Tharp noted from the floor at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Town Council.

It used to be called Township Road but now goes by 1100N. Why not give it a name—a real name? Tharp asked.

How about—for instance—Highwood Ave., in honor of the late, great, and much missed Chesterton Fire Chief, Warren “Skip” Highwood.

So Tharp suggested.

That was one of several issues Tharp broached at Tuesday’s meeting.

Tharp also had high praise for the Chesterton Police Department’s ceremony on May 18, marking Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

“You did a fine job,” he told Police Chief Dave Cincoski. “The presentation of the colors was nice.”

While on the subject of law enforcement, Tharp had kudos as well for the Chicago Police Department, which he said a fine job during the NATO summit in keeping order. “They showed tremendous restraint,” he said.

Finally, Tharp had one blast as well, for Duneland Superintendent Dirk Baer, who wants to form a committee to determine how to spend the proceeds of the new property tax—22 cents per $100 of assessed valuation—to make up a shortfall in the General Fund. The referendum “passed and I support that,” he said. “But I don’t like him throwing it in our face.”

Pack 929

Member Jim Ton, R-1st, took a minute at the beginning of the meeting to welcome members of Cub Scout Pack 929, who learned something about town government on Tuesday.

Ton noted that he recently spent some time talking to Pack 929 about local government and citizenship.

Posted 6/1/2012