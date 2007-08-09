Candidates: Know the code about political signs

With the November municipal election two weeks away, Chesterton Town Council Member Jim Ton, R-1st, wants everyone to be clear on the local code governing political signage.

“It’s that time of the year when political activity increases,” Ton noted at the end of Monday’s meeting.

Building Commissioner Dave Novak, taking up the ball, reminded residents that political signs are permitted in private yards—not on public rights-of-way—for a period of 30 days before an election.

Political signs six square feet or less in gross surface area do not require a permit. Those exceeding six square feet do require a permit, obtainable for a fee of $10. No political sign may exceed a gross surface area of 32 square feet.

And the person responsible for the erection or distribution of the sign is also responsible for its removal within 10 days after the election.

For information on other temporary signs, Novak referred folks to the Zoning Ordinance posted on line at www.chestertonin.org

Occupy Chesterton

In other business, Laura Madigan, one of the organizers of the Occupy Chesterton movement, queried the council on the necessity of obtaining a permit for its regular Saturday gatherings at Thomas Centennial Park.

The council referred her to Police Chief Dave Cincoski, who said that he did need to speak with Madigan to clarify a few issues.

Engine 512, Again

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Mike Orlich reported that Engine 512 was once again out of service, this time with “power issues.”

It’s being repaired in Crown Point and with a bit of luck should be returned to service by the end of the week, Orlich said.

2012 Budget

Clerk-Treasurer Gayle Polakowski reminded members of a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, for the purpose of formally adopting the 2012 budget.

Born Learning Trail

From the floor, Pat Carlisle expressed her gratitude to Park Superintendent Bruce Mathias for “the fantastic job in assisting the Chesterton/Porter Rotary Club” with the Dan Keilman Born Learning Trail at Dogwood Park.

The Born Learning Trail—part of the United Way’s Success by 6 program—consists of 10 stations with different activities designed to promote caregivers’ interaction with children to boost language and literacy development in an outdoor setting. At each station, kids are encouraged to interact with their environment and with their companions and become physically and mentally active.

Troop 908

Member Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, opened the meeting by welcoming the members of Boy Scout Troop 908, who were working on their Communication and Citizens in the Community merit badges.