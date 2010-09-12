No garbage pickup fee, no recycling: Burns Harbor awards waste contract to Republic

2011 won’t be the year Burns Harbor begins offering curbside recycling pick-up for residents, a plan that would have cost the town an additional $14,670.

The Town Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to award the bid for weekly garbage collection to Republic Services Inc. which owns Able Disposal in Chesterton, the current provider.

Councilman Louis Bain voted no, later saying he wanted to include recycling collection. The other bidder was Waste Management.

The town currently does not have a trash-collection fee it passes along to residents as a monthly charge and none was discussed.

Republic bid in the first year of a five-year period $11.95 per home per month or $70,123 annually based on 489 homes and municipal sites. Clerk-treasurer Jane Jordan said the town now pays $5,155 a month for 466 pick-ups or $11.06.

The base Republic garbage fee rises to $13.71 per home in 2015 or $80,467 a year. Recycling would be an additional $2.50 per home in 2011 bringing the combined cost to $84,793 and $97,301 in the final year.

Waste Management bid $16 per home per month for refuse collection and recycling combined; that gradually rose to $18.70 in year five. Recycling separately was bid at $3 per home per month in 2011 rising to $3.49 in 2015.

Drop-off recycling is available to residents. Plastic/metal and paper/cardboard bins are provided by the Porter County Waste Reduction District at the Burns Harbor street garage.

In other town business, council president Jim McGee thanked Jordan and Sanitation Department secretary Lori McCormick for their efforts over two weeks with town attorney Bob Welsh to resolve Rainbow Trailer Park’s overdue sewer bills so water didn’t have to be turned off to the park’s residents.

After the meeting McGee said park owner Jacob Pasternac paid the bill. Oct. 19 the council held a closed executive session to discuss what to do about both the late sewer payments and what members described as unacceptable conditions at the park. Whether the required operating permits were in hand also was questioned.

McGee said negotiations went “up to the day (water) would be cut off.” He said the debt had to be treated like other sewer customers, four of whom had their water shut off recently, paid their respective bills and had service restored.