Indiana Flame to pitch tax break request to Burns Harbor council

The Burns Harbor Town Council will discuss tax abatement for Indiana Flame
Services, which plans to upgrade technology and equipment at its Gary and
Burns Harbor operations.
Indiana Flame
Services also has indicated it will relocate a portion of its Research and
Development department from Fresse Sur Moselle, France to Burns Harbor.
The company
designs and installs patented steel-slab cutting and conditioning equipment
for the automotive, manufacturing, green energy and military sectors. Up to
24 new jobs are projected to be created by 2015.
The council
meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the town hall.
On Sept. 19,
2012 at Indiana Flame Services’ request the Town Council voted to send a
letter of conditional support to bolster the company’s application for a
state grant; two months later Councilman Jeff Freeze said it was learned a
local commitment was required for the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to
consider the application.
At that time
Freeze said there could be a significant personal property increase tied to
the R&D relocation so the town’s financial consultant, Cender & Company, was
putting together scenarios for five and 10-year tax abatements.
The IEDC
announced in December that Indiana Flame Services was being offered up to
$240,000 in state training grants tied to new hiring for its $14 million
upgrade, and that Burns Harbor would consider granting tax abatement.
Tomorrow,
Indiana Flame Services director Eliot Weiner will meet with council members
to discuss the matter further.
Additional items
on the council’s monthly agenda include amending unspecified text in the
subdivision control ordinance, discussion regarding a January invoice from
Cender & Company, and engineering-services proposals continued from last
month.
Department heads
will report and the public may comment on other matters at the conclusion of
the meeting.
Posted 3/12/2013