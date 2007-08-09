Busy July for Burns Harbor fire and police departments

Both the Fire and Police departments saw more activity in July over the previous month, it was reported at the recent Burns Harbor Town Council meeting.

Town marshal Mike Heckman said officers responded to 624 incidents last month, up from 591 in June. July had four crashes reported, one resulting in personal injury and three in property damage.

Police wrote 99 tickets last month, 27 more tickets than in June. July warning tickets numbered 138 and verbal warnings 28. Town police made 34 assists and took 34 reports. Police vehicles traveled 11,683 miles.

Fire chief Bill Arney said the department responded to 46 calls in July compared to 32 in June and 35 in May. Last month’s calls included 16 assists to EMS; eight water rescues; four each vehicle accident, mutual aid to Portage and fire alarm; three structure fires; two each investigations and Mittal Steel; and one each open burn and mutual aid Chesterton.

Firefighters spent 36 hours 14 minutes on-scene at emergency calls, 18 firefighters spent 37 hours training, and 112 duty hours were logged. Vehicles traveled 473 miles.

During its meeting the Town Council voted 5-0 to give each full-time police officer an annual $1,500 uniform allowance paid in two installments beginning this December. Heckman said the town will continue to provide bullet-proof vests, and he anticipates the uniform allowance will save money overall.

As Sanitation Department superintendent Arney reported upgrades are being made to the sewer system with a larger force main. Road cuts in the Haglund area will be repaired.

Street Superintendent Randy Skalku reminded residents they can put out brush for pick-up the first and third Mondays of the month until winter.

Clerk-treasurer Jane Jordan announced she will be out of the office Aug. 16-21. The Town Council has scheduled a public 2013 budget workshop for 6 p.m. Aug. 15 with department heads to review their individual budget requests.

The council approved making a $100 donation to the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce for its planned Party in the Park event Aug. 18.

Councilman Greg Miller suggested switching to digital-format taping of town government meetings and making them available on the web. The council is in the process of setting up a town email system for elected and appointed officials replacing their individual personal emails now in use.