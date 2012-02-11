Burns Harbor Fire Department ALS ambulance goes in service Saturday

The public is invited Saturday to a commissioning ceremony for the Burns Harbor Fire Department’s new ALS ambulance, which will offer advanced lifesaving response and transports to patients in need.

The event takes place at 9 a.m. at the Burns Harbor fire station, 308 Navajo Trail west of the town hall.

Fire chief Bill Arney said a short program will precede central dispatch designating the ALS ambulance in service. Medical supervision for the paramedics on board will be through Porter Regional Hospital.

Representatives of Arcelor -Mittal and Praxair will attend the program; local businesses donated about $50,000 to fund equipment purchases and other related expenses for ALS ambulance start-up.

The Fire Department already operates a BLS ambulance that is equipped for basic-life-support response/transport, but the Town Council wanted to offer residents additional services. Porter Hospital ambulances respond to EMS calls in Burns Harbor although, according to town officials, delays have occurred and town rigs can respond faster.

The Chesterton Fire Department has proposed starting its own municipal ALS ambulance service next spring.

Like Burns Harbor, user fees would be charged and both departments have indicated if those fees don’t cover operating costs during a trial period, the respective services would end.

Also Saturday at the Burns Harbor fire station, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Fire Department will host its annual spaghetti dinner. Tickets --- $6 per person, age 3 and under free --- are available at the door. Carry-out orders are $1 extra.