Burns Harbor argues BZA approval of trucking firm violated town zoning law

The Town of Burns Harbor stands to incur financial obligations to modify the Old Porter Road intersection at Indiana 149 to manage traffic if CR England builds its 250 semi-truck parking lot to the south.

That’s one of the reasons why England’s permission to build the parking lot should be reversed and denied, special town attorney Thomas Mixdorf of Ice Miller LLP told Porter Circuit/Superior Court Judge Mary Harper on Monday.

Under the town’s zoning ordinance, no one can be granted a special exception, as England was, if it places a burden on the town’s existing services or facilities, or incurs costs for the town that must be paid for out of the town treasury, according to Mixdorf.

Lawyers spent nearly one hour laying out what they believe to be the facts in the Town Council’s challenge of the town Board of Zoning Appeals’ Aug. 24 split decision granting England trucking a special exception and two variances.

At the hearing’s conclusion Harper indicated she could rule in late December. BZA attorney Brian Hurley expressed concern whether the judge had enough information on which to base a ruling. “If I don’t, I’ll let you know,” said Harper, who directed additional written findings to be filed by all sides.

Harper will determine whether the BZA has to turn over its complete file regarding the England petition for her review, or whether to grant the BZA’s motion not to turn over its records and England’s motion to dismiss the complaint.

Mixdorf said it’s premature to decide anything without first handing over England’s case file to be examined.

Hurley said the town and Town Council don’t have legal standing to bring their appeal, which is a necessary element of the court acquiring jurisdiction to proceed further. “I’m adamant in my argument the town does not belong in this case.”

Mixdorf said they do because the BZA erred in allowing England to apply for a special exception when the company should have sought a rezoning under the town zoning ordinance; rezonings are reserved for the Town Council to hear so the BZA usurped the council’s ability to regulate England’s site expansion, he added.

“I don’t think (BZA members) knew they were doing something wrong but it was wrong nonetheless,” said Mixdorf.

But attorney Terry Hiestand representing England said the 250-truck lot and guardhouses are not a site expansion of the midwest regional truck terminal at 321 Tech Dr. but a separate new facility 1/4 mile away south of Tech Drive west of Indiana 149.

Hiestand said his client “is a victim of a squabble between town entities.”

Furthermore, the “BZA didn’t do any egregious things appropriate for the Town Council to take offense at, like pass an ordinance or levy taxes,” Hiestand continued. “(The BZA) didn’t mandate the town spend any money.”

Mixdorf said the petitioners believe the transcript of England’s BZA public hearing will show that there was evidence --- including testimony from England’s own traffic expert --- that granting the petition will require the Old Porter Road/Indiana 49 intersection to be reconfigured with the town footing the bill.

“A town and a Town Council can’t bring (an appeal) on behalf of everybody,” said Mixdorf, but in this case Burns Harbor is clearly an aggrieved party itself.

Hurley said the town doesn’t have standing to appeal because only property owners within 300 feet of the truck parking lot are considered interested parties; that would leave just three of the 15 plaintiffs and not the town or its council.

Hurley also noted it’s in the town’s interest to remove itself as a plaintiff or otherwise end the litigation now to avoid piling up legal bills.

The contracted town attorneys of Harris, Welsh and Lukmann have recused themselves citing a conflict because they represent both boards involved. The council hired Ice Miller LLP at $338 per hour for Mixdorf and Hurley at $210 per hour for the BZA. Mixdorf was accompanied by attorney Abigail Cella, whose fee is $261 per hour.

Hiestand told Harper that England, as was the BZA, was blindsided by the Town Council’s appeal when neither it nor the 13 co-plaintiffs raised any objections previously during England’s petition. Yet now, he added, the council is attempting to carve out a non-existent oversight function.

Harper opened the hearing, which began 15 minutes late, by saying she gave the parties time to chat and asked if that resulted in any agreement.

Mixdorf said he didn’t know that’s what they were supposed to be doing. “We talked a little but I don’t think any positions were changed.”

Hurley was accompanied by BZA president Terry Swanson and BZA secretary Tyler DeMar.