Meeting briefly Monday, the Burns Harbor Advisory Plan Commission voted 4-0 to require developer Cliff Fleming to post a cashier’s check if all items on a punch list aren’t repaired/completed by Dec. 28.

The work is related to Phases 2 and 3 of his The Village in Burns Harbor subdivision; a bond to ensure repairs are made expires Jan. 4. The items include cracked curbs and broken inlets.

Commission president Jeff Freeze and attorney Charles Parkinson were authorized to stay in communication with Hesham Khalil of town engineer Global Engineering and Surveying about the matter. A special meeting will be called if necessary.

The commission agreed that its next regular meeting will be postponed until Jan. 17 to allow the new Town Council to make appointments to the board. Freeze, who was elected to the council, urged residents to submit applications for the commission and other board appointments pending.

Current Town Council member Toni Biancardi, who did not seek re-election, was thanked for her service on the commission.

Commission secretary Tyler DeMar said the town is going to have to invest in a digital recording system for minutes of all boards as previous cassette technology becomes obsolete; he is working with Clerk-treasurer Jane Jordan on the project.

Commission members Jan Hines, Jerry Price and Bernie Poparad were absent.