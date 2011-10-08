BH park waterline okayed; apartments prompt connector road, South Boo extension

Meeting Tuesday,
the Burns Harbor Town Council accepted the proposal of R.V. Sutton to bring
a waterline into Bolinger Park so a memorial drinking fountain can be
installed.
The park,
located in Harbor Trails subdivision, is named after the late Richard
Bolinger, a long-time council member and community volunteer.
Sutton’s base
proposal of $4,200 was increased by the council not to exceed $500 to
include installation of a hose spigot. The money will be taken from the
Cumulative Capital Development Fund.
Earlier in the
night the council voted 4-0 with member Jeff Freeze absent to use CCDF money
to buy a new police car for just under $21,000. Police equipment will be
stripped from the high-mileage older car not in use.
Town marshal
Mike Heckman said he can take the money out of his department budget, but
council president Jim McGee said it’s too early in the year not knowing what
expenses will be.
In other
business, the council authorized clerk-treasurer Jane Jordan to transfer
$148,000 from the General Fund into the Rainy Day Fund. The motion initially
was to transfer $100,000 but Jordan said the town has enough money in the
General Fund to operate until the spring tax-draw distribution.
Park Board
member Marcus Rogala presented that department’s request to purchase a John
Deere mower --- if the dealer will hold its price a while.
An
additional-appropriation hearing will be advertised for the March or April
council meeting before spending the money. Disposal of the Dixie Chopper
mower the council formerly bought for the park wasn’t determined; Rogala
said it doesn’t work well on Lakeland Park’s hills.
He also said the
park still is trying to find a way to remove a pile of debris left after
demolition of the former Lakeland tennis court.
Building
commissioner Bill Arney said a new owner has purchased the derelict 1252
Westport Rd. property and plans to demolish the structure. The owner has
been given until early spring to complete the work or the town will renew
efforts to have the structure cited under the Unsafe Buildings Act, said
Arney.
He reported he
soon will release permits for construction of Phase 2 of the Traditions
apartments south of Insterstate 94 in The Village subdivision. Ten buildings
totalling 75 apartments were completed last year. Six additional buildings
will be built and a separate clubhouse.
Phase 2 includes
completion of a connector road between The Village and Harbor Trails, and
extension of South Boo Road to the north on the east side of the apartment
complex.
The council
approved two ordinances under suspension of the rules Tuesday.
Pending approval
of the State Fire Marshal’s Office, OK’d was requiring that certain
buildings (including multi-family structures, businesses that use/store
hazardous wastes, public buildings) install a secure, exterior lock box
containing access keys and other vital information about the site. Arney
said the goal is to permit rapid entry by emergency personnel when needed.
All buildings
covered under the new rule will have one year to comply. Violations carry a
$300 fine, each day being a separate offense.
The second
ordinance establishes a uniform allowance for full-time, active sworn
members of the Police Department after one year of service. The policy is
retroactive to Dec. 1, 2012. In most cases officers will receive $1,500 per
year for new clothing. Heckman was given authority to authorize purchases in
special cases like at the time of hiring.
The marshal said
in February his department handled 321 incidents including six crashes, all
resulting in property damage, and made ten arrests on misdemeanor charges
and three on felonies. Arney said last month firefighters responded to 27
calls spending 19 hours on emergency scenes, and they devoted a total 148
man-hours to training and on-station duty. The department’s EMS ambulances
responded to 21 calls.
This spring
Arney said firefighters will host a child-safety day to educate youth what
to do in an emergency, especially if they need to call 911.
Council member
Mike Perrine asked that when the separate firefighters’ incorporation spends
money to benefit the department, the council be made aware so it can be
noted and appreciation given.
Despite the
freezing temperatures, Street superintendent Randy Skalku said his
department is beginning to get the warm-season equipment in working order.
The council voted 4-0 to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the
Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction District to keep its recycling
drop-off bins at the Street Department facility.
The council
agreed to postpone action on proposals previously opened to provide the town
with engineering services.
Posted 2.20.2013