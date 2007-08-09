ArcelorMittal waste facility removed from BH agenda

For the second month in a row, an anticipated public hearing won’t take place on ArcelorMittal’s proposed industrial-waste disposal facility and a borrow pit to provide clay to line it.

The Burns Harbor Advisory Plan Commission has removed the requests from its 7 p.m. Monday meeting agenda.

Excavation permits are being sought from the town for the Deerfield disposal facility at the U.S. 12 Mittal steelmaking plant, as well as for a $3 million borrow-pit operation on Mittal-owned property west of the Burns Harbor Street Department complex using Navajo Trail, a local town street, for access.

Navajo Trail would be extended west as a temporary stone road for private use to reach two areas planned for clay removal; the areas are on either side of wetlands on the site.

The 187-acre Mittal parcel generally is located between Interstate 94 and the Little Calumet River west of Indiana 149. South of where paved Navajo Trail now ends is a small parking lot used by fishermen to access the river.

Last month Mittal’s consultants gave notice a public hearing would take place Sept. 12 but without having cleared the hearing with Plan Commission officials or submitting the required copies of documents. At that meeting no one for Mittal attended, but commission members set a new public hearing for Monday as long as Mittal’s representatives both published and sent revised hearing notices.

In September commission members also said they wanted more information about some aspects of the borrow pit, and to know what provisions would be made to ensure Navajo Trail, which serves several residences and the town Street, Building and Fire departments, isn’t blocked or damaged.

Other than routine reports and taking public comments if any, there is no new or old business on the commission agenda.