BH council OKs buying ambulance, petition opposes CCDF tax hike

With the purchase Wednesday night of a second ambulance, the Town Council
formally authorized the Burns Harbor volunteer Fire Department to supplement
its basic ambulance service by adding 24-hour, advanced-life-support care.
The town bought a used 2006 Ford Class 3 rig for $38,500. Fire chief Bill
Arney said, “It’s like brand new.” After the meeting town officials toured
the rig; Arney said a comparable new ambulance would cost over $200,000.
Earlier this spring the council appropriated $125,000 to buy the ALS
ambulance, equipment and fund salaries through year’s end. Town businesses
also have donated toward start-up costs.
Consensus among councilmen Wednesday was to give the new ALS service a year
to financially prove itself and re-evaluate it at that time.
“I’m definitely for let’s dive in and see where we are a year from now,”
said councilman Gene Weibl.
To keep costs down Arney said he will do as other smaller Fire Departments
have done and hire ALS paramedics part-time to save on benefits and
insurance; applications still are being accepted.
Councilman Greg Miller urged Arney to work with other area ALS providers to
contain costs and save money where possible. Arney said he’s initiated such
talks. Fire liaison councilman Mike Perrine said every way of saving a dime
has been explored but after caring for dying parents in his home for a
decade, he understands the need for prompt ALS response.
Council president Jim McGee said he doesn’t question the need, yet
maintaining the service, staffing it and finding whether the fire station
will need an addition all have to be taken into account. McGee didn’t sign
the ambulance purchase order but later said he would have voted yes if the
matter had come to a vote.
Councilman Jeff Freeze said although the budget impact of offering ALS is
important, “I don’t want to put lives on the line and treat it like a
business decision.” Arney said having the service will be “a huge step
forward (for the town), otherwise I wouldn’t be doing this.”
Miller said the ALS service always can be disbanded if it isn’t successful
after the trial period. Paramedic staffing is estimated to cost about
$250,000 a year. Patients transported will be charged a fee for services.
Porter Hospital ambulances are the primary ambulance provider in the
Duneland area, but sometimes rigs from the Chesterton station are on calls
and delays occur, said Arney; Porter hospital will provide medical
supervision for Burns Harbor’s ALS ambulance.
Arney was authorized to begin interviewing paramedics to staff the ALS
ambulance. Emergency first-responders from the Fire Department staff Burns
Harbor’s BLS ambulance.
CCDF
remonstrance filed
Although it wasn’t mentioned during the council meeting, the Chesterton
Tribune confirmed a remonstrance petition has been filed against a
proposed 577.97 percent rate increase for the town’s cumulative capital
development fund.
The rate would go from just over a half-cent to 4 cents per each $100 of
assessed valuation.
That means CCDF collections would jump from $29,805 annually now to
approximately $202,066.
The Town Council earlier had voted to seek a 5-cent CCDF rate. At that
public hearing April 11 resident Gayle Van Loon spoke in opposition and no
one spoke in favor. She and resident Bob Poparad asked how the new money
would be used.
They were told generally for better services, paved roads, sidewalks and
implementing elements of the new comprehensive plan, and that although the
new revenue wasn’t planned on being used for operating expenses, having it
means some capital projects can be removed from the general budget freeing
up money there for operations.
However, state tax officials sent the 5-cent rate request back to the
council saying the maximum could not exceed 4 cents beginning next year.
A new public hearing took place June 13. No one commented but when a
reporter asked what the money would be used for, McGee said nothing right at
this moment. Freeze said, once approved, priorities such as paving and
infrastructure work would be set.
Wednesday, Van Loon said going around town she obtained about 72 signatures
on a remonstrance petition against the 4-cent rate. The Porter County
Auditor’s Office confirmed more than the 50 required signatures were
certified, she added.
The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance will schedule a meeting
to consider the remonstrance and to approve, disapprove or modify the town’s
CCDF rate request.
After last night’s meeting, McGee said he had no additional information
about the remonstrance and Miller said, “Nobody came to the (4-cent) public
hearing but that’s fine; we’ll make our case.”
Said Van Loon, who did not attend the council meeting, “I’m against
increasing taxes without being told what they’d be used for. It’s a very
gray area what it could be. (For 2013) knowing they could ask for more
increases, I’m very incensed. They said when we get more rooftops we could
lower taxes. It’s not going to happen.”
She noted the council previously has mentioned a big jump in its cost for
water hydrant maintenance fees, and that the town doesn’t collect a trash
user fee --- both of which could be passed on to town residents next year,
said Van Loon.
No town picnic
this year
It was announced there will be no town picnic. Weibl said the picnic at
Lakeland Park had become a long-time Burns Harbor tradition and he expects
it will be revived next year.
Clerk-treasurer Jane Jordan said a citizen committee has traditionally made
picnic arrangements but there’s only one person left on the committee.
Perrine suggested the picnic be a council project next year coordinated with
the Park Board.
Jordan said that board has had trouble getting a quorum for its monthly
meetings, one reason there was no recommendation Wednesday on proposals the
council secured to upgrade Bolinger Park. No Park Board representative
attended the council meeting.
Weibl said if the Park Board can’t have its meetings, its members should
step down and the council could disband the Park Board and conduct its
business for them.
Arney said the Fire Department used to have a community event in the fall
and he can discuss jointly sponsoring one with the Park Board.
On a related
topic, Jordan said she doesn’t have confirmation that anyone is coordinating
a town rummage sale Aug. 17 and 18 but Jordan offered to help advertise the
sale if a chairperson comes forward.
Posted 8/9/2012