Burns Harbor to consider tax abatement for ArcelorMittal plant

The Burns Harbor Town Council and the town’s Redevelopment Commission each
will hold special public meetings Monday to hear a request for tax abatement
from ArcelorMittal Company, the town’s largest taxpayer.
The Redevelopment Commission will convene at 7 p.m. and the Town Council at
7:20 p.m. Both take place at the town hall, 1240 N. Boo Rd.
According to the meeting notices issued Wednesday, the respective boards
will receive Mittal’s petition requesting to extend an economic
revitalization area at its Burns Harbor steel plant as well as to grant tax
abatement for a 10-year period for equipment to be installed there pursuant
to a capital investment program.
The Town Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is July 13.