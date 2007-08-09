Burns Harbor to consider tax abatement for ArcelorMittal plant

The Burns Harbor Town Council and the town’s Redevelopment Commission each will hold special public meetings Monday to hear a request for tax abatement from ArcelorMittal Company, the town’s largest taxpayer.

The Redevelopment Commission will convene at 7 p.m. and the Town Council at 7:20 p.m. Both take place at the town hall, 1240 N. Boo Rd.

According to the meeting notices issued Wednesday, the respective boards will receive Mittal’s petition requesting to extend an economic revitalization area at its Burns Harbor steel plant as well as to grant tax abatement for a 10-year period for equipment to be installed there pursuant to a capital investment program.

The Town Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is July 13.