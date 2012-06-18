Planned Bolinger Park upgrade to honor late councilman

The Burns Harbor Town Council is planning to make improvements at the late Dick Bolinger’s namesake park as a memorial to the long-serving council member.

At its recent monthly meeting the council directed building commissioner Bill Arney to obtain estimates for a water tap to the park in Harbor Trails subdivision so a water fountain can be added.

Councilmen Mike Perrine and Jeff Freeze said an upgraded, landscaped fountain would be a fitting tribute. A shelter and playground have been built there by the Park Board, which will be consulted about a location for the fountain.

Bolinger passed away May 16 at age 90; he was an active member of both town government and local civic organizations for many years. Said Perrine, “The things he did for the town are awe-inspiring. He put in the vast amount of his adult life for this town.”

Clerk-treasurer Jane Jordan said Bolinger was on the incorporation committee that led to Burns Harbor being formed as a town.

It was announced a slide is in Harbor Lake at Lakeland Park for public use when lifeguards are present, and a new paddle boat is available for rental. All but two park employees are CPR certified, and most are AED and first-aid certified.

A full range of children’s activities are planned this summer, according to Park Board member Clark Hamilton. This week begins a Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by an Art Camp from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Toni Biancardi is the arts instructor. There is a $50 fee for the week-long Art Camp supplies, and space is limited. Contact 787-8126 or email the park director at KimRBurton@aol.com to reserve a spot.

In other business:

• Ted Boothe of Aluminum Welding was thanked for donating his services to the Park Department.

• By consensus the council agreed to pay for mosquito fogging this year at a cost of $650 per application.

• It was announced applications are due to be considered for a town scholarship; the deadline for submission is June 30.

• Freeze recommended the council hear from a consultant at its July 11 meeting regarding plans to move to a town email system on its own server so messages can be archived and subject to public disclosure as required; councilmen currently use their personal email accounts.

• Member Greg Miller said the council needs to think about redistricting town wards now that the 2010 census data is available. Burns Harbor currently has three wards and two at-large council seats.

• Fire chief Bill Arney reported in May the department responded to 35 calls and spent 38 hours and 33 minutes on emergency scenes. Fire Department vehicles traveled 443 miles last month.

• Street Department superintendent Randy Skalku said new stop signs have been installed in The Village subdivision, and a street sign has been erected at U.S. 20 for Verplank Road.

• Arney said he got complaints about a large tent set up at Pilot Travel Center on U.S. 20 where fireworks are being sold. Arney said he checked very carefully before he permitted the use and the tent is legal for 30 days and meets all local and state requirements.

• The council agreed to accept applications for a police officer to have on file when needed.