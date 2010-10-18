Burns Harbor needs citizens to serve on town boards and commissions

Do you have the time and inclination to get involved in your hometown?

Burns Harbor will be taking applications for appointments to boards and commissions for 2011. Current terms of some appointees expire Dec. 31. Sitting members whose terms expire and wish to be reappointed are asked to submit an application as well.

Needed are a Democrat on the Park Boad; a Republican on the Plan Commission; a Democrat on the Board of Zoning Appeals; and an annual appointment by the Plan Commission to the BZA. Three council members or town employees also will be named to the Plan Commission for 2011.

At its recent meeting the Town Council named member Mike Perrine as Burns Harbor’s representative to the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission effective immediately, and to the Duneland Economic Development Corp. after Jan. 1. He replaces member Toni Biancardi, who asked that another member take her place.

By unanimous vote with member Louis Bain absent the council approved spending $500 as its share of membership dues to the Northwest Indiana Forum.

Halloween ghosts and goblins are invited to haunt town streets Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the same bewitching hours observed by Chesterton and Porter.

Voting 4-0 the advertised 2011 town budget was adopted as published at $2,429,314. A public hearing was held last month. The budget now advances to state tax officials for review and approval.

The council again briefly discussed but took no action on a resident’s suggestion that the board return to meeting twice a month. The practice was cut to one monthly meeting in 2001 to save legal fees when Bethlehem Steel went bankrupt and the town lost more than 85 percent of its property taxes.

Biancardi liked two meetings but said the town attorney’s legal retainer would increase, the first time since 2001, if more meetings are scheduled. President Jim McGee said the council met seven times between Aug. 19 and Sept. 21 and other meetings can be called as needed.

Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Burns Harbor Redevelopment Commission has been canceled, however, the town Stormwater Board meets publicly at 5:30 p.m. at the town hall, 1240 N. Boo Rd., and the Sanitary Board there at 6 p.m. The Town Council follows at 7 p.m. Tuesday in closed executive session to consider initiating litigation against the owner of Rainbow Mobile Home Park to correct violations there.

During department reports town marshal Jerry Price said in September officers responded to 451 calls to service including four crashes, one resulting in property damage and three personal injury. There were 19 arrests, 15 of them misdemeanors and four felonies. Tickets numbered 105, warning tickets totalled 110 and verbal warnings 88. Police vehicles traveled 8,710 miles last month.

Fire chief Bill Arney said in September volunteers responded to 20 calls and spent 13 hours 46 minutes at emergency scenes. Firefighters spent 86 hours training and 150 man-hours on volunteer duty at the fire station. Fire vehicles traveled 999 miles last month. Arney later said the department will have a fundraiser working in cooperation with a portrait studio.

Arney also reminded residents that when they change clocks this month they should change the batteries in their smoke detectors, which themselves should be replaced every five years. Those who do not have working detectors may obtain them from the Fire Department free of charge through a grant.

Biancardi asked that a proposed public assembly ordinance modeled after one in the Town of Porter be placed on the Nov. 10 Burns Harbor council agenda. The council had asked town Plan Commission members to review the ordinance but they did not, saying it wasn’t in the commission’s jurisdiction and referred it back to the council.

Clerk-treasurer Jane Jordan said a routine state audit was completed and an exit interview is slated for this week.