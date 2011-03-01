YMCA gymnasts place second at state meet

The Portage YMCA Sparklers just completed their fall season placing second in their state meet in Peru. Their spring season begins in March, but they’ll continue training all winter long. In March the Portage YMCA will be hosting a meet at Portage High School.

The Portage YMCA Sparklers, comprised of YMCA girls from several areas including the Duneland Family YMCA, compete against other gyms in Northwest Indiana, some of which are YMCA’s and others are private clubs.

Duneland Family YMCA team members on the team are Abby Gillespie (1st All Around, Level 3), Nicole Groceman, Marissa Powell and Aliza Tannish (2nd All Around, Level 3).

There are three different levels of gymnasts. Level 3 is the beginning competition level. Level 4 is the intermediate level where routines become more complicated and skills start to become more advanced. The last level, Prep Optional is where gymnasts make up their own routines following set guidelines. Skills and dance become more advanced at each level.