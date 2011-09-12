Whitaker dominant at Hawkeye Invitational

Former Chesterton High School swimmer (2010), Kyle Whitaker set three pool and meet records for the University of Michigan at the Hawkeye Invitational last weekend.

The meet, hosted by the University of Iowa was a three-day, prelim/finals meet and included Michigan, Notre Dame, Green Bay, Washington State, Iowa, UW-Milwaukee, Denver and South Dakota State.

Whitaker’s first record setting win was the 200 IM with a time of 1:44.83 (Meet and Pool record). He went on to smash the meet and pool record in the 400 IM with a time of 3:45.17.

His final record came as the lead leg in a win by the 800 Free Relay (6:28.09), breaking the previous record by more than eight seconds.

Whitaker also finished second to teammate Dan Madwed in the 200 Fly with a time of 1:46.16.