Tymorek dominant in 11-3 win over Valparaiso

1-2-3 in the top of the first. Home run to lead off the bottom of the first.
Chesterton’s Megan Tymorek took early control of Tuesday night’s Duneland
Athletic Conference contest as the Trojans won 11-3.
“I’m pleased,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “It’s a long week and we
started it with a win.”
After striking out the final two Valpo hitters in the first, Tymorek battled
back from 0-2 to rip a line drive home run over the centerfield fence for a
1-0 Trojan lead.
“Megan’s first home run was a great at bat,” Hopson said. “She was down 0-2,
battled all the way back to 3-2 and fouled off a bunch of pitches. Finally
she got a mistake and hit it.”
After a one-out double in the second by Taylor Bissonnette, Tymorek’s RBI
single made it 2-0. Tymorek finished 4-for-4 with 5 RBI’s and two home runs.
“We want her to come up more often, that’s for sure,” Hopson said. “We moved
her to top spot for that reason.”
Mallory McKee’s double was followed by a single from Sydney Cooley in the
third inning. McKee scored on a wild pitch, while Cooley scored on
Bissonnette’s single to left.
The onslaught continued in the fourth inning when Megan Matheny drew a
leadoff walk. She moved to second on Jill Bohnert’s single. A two-out single
by Sarah Richards plated Matheny for a 5-0 lead.
“We had a couple of kids that might have been too patient at the plate
tonight, but we’ve been working at it and it’s starting to come around,”
Hopson said. “We were in a rut there for a while.”
Valpo began a rally in the fifth inning, aided by an error and three
consecutive singles to cut the lead to 5-2.
“We gave them a couple of unearned runs and we talked about not giving up a
couple of hits to compound it,” Hopson said. “I wasn’t happy with the
productivity in the bottom of their order. It’s something we’ve talked about
and worked on.”
The Trojans exploded in retaliation with four runs that included RBI singles
by Tymorek and Bohnert. Richards also had a sacrifice fly to plate a run.
Tymorek’s two-run homer in the sixth set the final score as Shelby Carter
scored ahead of her.
“I told the kids that we hit the ball well and made some nice defensive
plays,” Hopson said. “We’ve got Crown Point (Wednesday), Portage (Thursday)
and Highland (Friday) this week. We’ll have to play even better.”
Chesterton 11,
Valparaiso 3
AT CHESTERTON
SCORING BY INNINGS
Valparaiso 000 020 1 -- 3 7 1
Chesterton 112 142 x -- 11 15 3
2B -- Taylor Bissonnette, Mallory McKee ©. HR -- Megan Tymorek 2 ©. Pitching
Summary -- Valparaiso -- Meghan Krantz (5 IP, 13 H, 5 K, 5 BB), Evann Grabow
(1 IP, 2 H, 0 K, 0 BB); Chesterton -- Megan Tymorek (7 IP, 7 H, 8 K, 0 BB).
WP -- Tymorek. LP -- Krantz.
Junior Varsity
Valparaiso 3,
Chesterton 2
Jessica Stacy pitched all seven innings and struck out six, but the
Chesterton junior varsity dropped a 3-2 decision to Valparaiso.
Breanna Jaeger led off the second inning with a single and moved to second
on a sacrifice bunt by Megan Legler. Two passed balls later, Jaeger scored
to put the Trojans on the board.
In the fifth inning, Abby Canright walked to lead off the frame. Abby
Brown’s sacrifice fly plated Canright.