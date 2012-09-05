Tymorek dominant in 11-3 win over Valparaiso

1-2-3 in the top of the first. Home run to lead off the bottom of the first.

Chesterton’s Megan Tymorek took early control of Tuesday night’s Duneland Athletic Conference contest as the Trojans won 11-3.

“I’m pleased,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “It’s a long week and we started it with a win.”

After striking out the final two Valpo hitters in the first, Tymorek battled back from 0-2 to rip a line drive home run over the centerfield fence for a 1-0 Trojan lead.

“Megan’s first home run was a great at bat,” Hopson said. “She was down 0-2, battled all the way back to 3-2 and fouled off a bunch of pitches. Finally she got a mistake and hit it.”

After a one-out double in the second by Taylor Bissonnette, Tymorek’s RBI single made it 2-0. Tymorek finished 4-for-4 with 5 RBI’s and two home runs.

“We want her to come up more often, that’s for sure,” Hopson said. “We moved her to top spot for that reason.”

Mallory McKee’s double was followed by a single from Sydney Cooley in the third inning. McKee scored on a wild pitch, while Cooley scored on Bissonnette’s single to left.

The onslaught continued in the fourth inning when Megan Matheny drew a leadoff walk. She moved to second on Jill Bohnert’s single. A two-out single by Sarah Richards plated Matheny for a 5-0 lead.

“We had a couple of kids that might have been too patient at the plate tonight, but we’ve been working at it and it’s starting to come around,” Hopson said. “We were in a rut there for a while.”

Valpo began a rally in the fifth inning, aided by an error and three consecutive singles to cut the lead to 5-2.

“We gave them a couple of unearned runs and we talked about not giving up a couple of hits to compound it,” Hopson said. “I wasn’t happy with the productivity in the bottom of their order. It’s something we’ve talked about and worked on.”

The Trojans exploded in retaliation with four runs that included RBI singles by Tymorek and Bohnert. Richards also had a sacrifice fly to plate a run.

Tymorek’s two-run homer in the sixth set the final score as Shelby Carter scored ahead of her.

“I told the kids that we hit the ball well and made some nice defensive plays,” Hopson said. “We’ve got Crown Point (Wednesday), Portage (Thursday) and Highland (Friday) this week. We’ll have to play even better.”