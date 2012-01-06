Tyler Rusboldt, Anna Raffin and Tori Schroeder earn CHS Senior Athlete of the Year honors

When Tyler Rusboldt, Anna Raffin and Tori Schroeder don their uniforms, the
maroon and gold can’t look any better.
Although their physical attributes are obvious, it’s the passion and hard
work they exhibit during every minute of every event and every practice that
sets them apart.
That’s why each member of the trio was named a CHS Senior Athlete of the
Year at the 2012 Spring Sports Awards Program on Wednesday night.
Rusboldt, who will attend the University of Missouri for Cross Country and
Track, was a four-year letter winner in cross country and a three-year
letter winner in track.
The senior had participated in the IHSAA State Finals in cross country and
track six times during his career. He has been a member of a semistate
championship team, four regional championship teams, two sectional
championship teams and two Duneland Athletic Conference title winners.
An all-conference performer twice in cross country and twice in track,
Rusboldt also is a two-year team captain in both sports. Along with eight
scholar-athlete awards, he was named MVP runner in cross country and track
as a senior.
Raffin will be attending Purdue University in the fall and has been on
back-to-back Sectional Championship track teams. Having earned five varsity
letters, she is a two-time qualifier individually and in relays for the
IHSAA State Track finals.
A team captain this year in track, she also has earned MVP honors, the
Leonard Tengblad Award in cross country and the Heather Bearup Memorial
Award in track as a senior.
Named Most Versatile in track as a junior, Raffin has earned 10
scholar-athlete awards during her career.
Schroeder will be running in the IHSAA State Track Championships for the
second consecutive year and has been a member of back-to-back Sectional
titles teams.
Having earned seven varsity letters, she has been a member of a Sectional
and Regional championship soccer team as well.
The winner of the Kate Pokorney Spirit Award in soccer as a senior,
Schroeder has also earned eight scholar-athlete awards.
CHS Athletic Director Garry Nallenweg also honored the school’s three-sport
athletes.
In the junior class, recipients were Melanie Buckmaster (cross country,
swimming, track), Chase Cota (football, wrestling, track), Tevin Dilosa
(football, basketball, track), Sara Filipek (soccer, basketball, track),
James Halpin (soccer, swimming, track), Chris Katsafaros (football,
wrestling, track), Colin Ringas (soccer, swimming, track), Mike Thanos
(football, basketball, golf) and Alisha Whittaker (cross country, swimming,
track).
In the sophomore class, recipients included Riley Buckles (cross country,
swimming, baseball), Kristen Homme (soccer, basketball, track), Jonathan
Horvath (football, wrestling, track), Alex Katsafaros (football, wrestling,
track), Jonathan Kindmark (football, swimming, track), Claudia Krygier
(soccer, swimming, track), Emma Lynn (cross country, gymnastics, track),
Colin McEuen (football, basketball, baseball), Andrew Ralph (football,
basketball, baseball), Corey Rusboldt (cross country, basketball, baseball),
Erin Socha (cross country, swimming, track) and Cody Watson (football,
wrestling, track).
In the freshman class, recipients were Avery Beeks (football, basketball,
baseball), Max Benoit (football, basketball, baseball), Jordan Dilosa
(football, basketball, baseball), Jackson Heard (football, swimming,
baseball), Natalie Petro (soccer, basketball, tennis), Dominic Raffin
(football, basketball, track), Kassidy Scott (cross country, basketball,
track), Kaylee Slont (cross country, swimming, track), Shelby Snyder
(volleyball, basketball, track), Josie Tolin (cross country, swimming,
track) and Jordan Wadding (soccer, basketball, softball).