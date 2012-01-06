Tyler Rusboldt, Anna Raffin and Tori Schroeder earn CHS Senior Athlete of the Year honors

When Tyler Rusboldt, Anna Raffin and Tori Schroeder don their uniforms, the maroon and gold can’t look any better.

Although their physical attributes are obvious, it’s the passion and hard work they exhibit during every minute of every event and every practice that sets them apart.

That’s why each member of the trio was named a CHS Senior Athlete of the Year at the 2012 Spring Sports Awards Program on Wednesday night.

Rusboldt, who will attend the University of Missouri for Cross Country and Track, was a four-year letter winner in cross country and a three-year letter winner in track.

The senior had participated in the IHSAA State Finals in cross country and track six times during his career. He has been a member of a semistate championship team, four regional championship teams, two sectional championship teams and two Duneland Athletic Conference title winners.

An all-conference performer twice in cross country and twice in track, Rusboldt also is a two-year team captain in both sports. Along with eight scholar-athlete awards, he was named MVP runner in cross country and track as a senior.

Raffin will be attending Purdue University in the fall and has been on back-to-back Sectional Championship track teams. Having earned five varsity letters, she is a two-time qualifier individually and in relays for the IHSAA State Track finals.

A team captain this year in track, she also has earned MVP honors, the Leonard Tengblad Award in cross country and the Heather Bearup Memorial Award in track as a senior.

Named Most Versatile in track as a junior, Raffin has earned 10 scholar-athlete awards during her career.

Schroeder will be running in the IHSAA State Track Championships for the second consecutive year and has been a member of back-to-back Sectional titles teams.

Having earned seven varsity letters, she has been a member of a Sectional and Regional championship soccer team as well.

The winner of the Kate Pokorney Spirit Award in soccer as a senior, Schroeder has also earned eight scholar-athlete awards.

CHS Athletic Director Garry Nallenweg also honored the school’s three-sport athletes.

In the junior class, recipients were Melanie Buckmaster (cross country, swimming, track), Chase Cota (football, wrestling, track), Tevin Dilosa (football, basketball, track), Sara Filipek (soccer, basketball, track), James Halpin (soccer, swimming, track), Chris Katsafaros (football, wrestling, track), Colin Ringas (soccer, swimming, track), Mike Thanos (football, basketball, golf) and Alisha Whittaker (cross country, swimming, track).

In the sophomore class, recipients included Riley Buckles (cross country, swimming, baseball), Kristen Homme (soccer, basketball, track), Jonathan Horvath (football, wrestling, track), Alex Katsafaros (football, wrestling, track), Jonathan Kindmark (football, swimming, track), Claudia Krygier (soccer, swimming, track), Emma Lynn (cross country, gymnastics, track), Colin McEuen (football, basketball, baseball), Andrew Ralph (football, basketball, baseball), Corey Rusboldt (cross country, basketball, baseball), Erin Socha (cross country, swimming, track) and Cody Watson (football, wrestling, track).

In the freshman class, recipients were Avery Beeks (football, basketball, baseball), Max Benoit (football, basketball, baseball), Jordan Dilosa (football, basketball, baseball), Jackson Heard (football, swimming, baseball), Natalie Petro (soccer, basketball, tennis), Dominic Raffin (football, basketball, track), Kassidy Scott (cross country, basketball, track), Kaylee Slont (cross country, swimming, track), Shelby Snyder (volleyball, basketball, track), Josie Tolin (cross country, swimming, track) and Jordan Wadding (soccer, basketball, softball).