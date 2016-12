Tuzinski grabs CHS only spot in gymnastics regional

The Chesterton girls gymnastics team saw its 2012-2013 season come to an end on Saturday afternoon with a fifth place finish in the IHSAA Sectional at CHS.

Valparaiso took top honors with a 113.95 team score, while Portage (112.80) and Crown Point (108.775) took the other two Regional bids. Merrillville was fourth (107.65) with the Trojans tallying 107.30 for fifth.

The lone individual advancer for the Trojans was Brandi Tuzinski who finished sixth on bars with a 9.125.

Valparaiso’s Morgan Algozine was the all-around winner with a 38.15, while also winning the vault (9.80), bars (9.75) and floor (9.70).