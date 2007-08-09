Troop, two relays advance to Boys Track State Finals; pole vault today

As third-place finishes and personal bests go, they don’t come much better than this.

Chesterton's top-seeded 3,200 relay team turned the unlikely trick in Thursday's Valparaiso Regional, surviving a dropped baton on its first leg to still take third and qualify for the state finals.

"We literally talked about it at practice yesterday," Trojans coach TR Harlan said. "If something happens, go pick up the baton and run like hell to get third. It happened last year (in the sectional in the 1,600 relay) and we let it sit there. We practiced it, not with that relay, but with the 1,600, which Joe (Troop)'s on, so he knew what to do."

Troop, who ran the opening leg of the relay for Chesterton, told Harlan he had the baton knocked out of his hand as another runner came along his right side to pass him. The stick bounced off Troop and off the track. He retrieved it and was in last when he reached the start line, but the Trojans weren't completely out of qualifying contention.

"Joe ran a great 150 (meters) coming in," Harlan said.

Freshman Billy Biehl followed with 1:56 to rally Chesterton all the way from eighth to third. Austin Palombizio actually put the Trojans in front briefly on the third leg before passing to Tyler Rusboldt, who brought it home in third in 7:57.94, less than a second behind Crown Point and Andrean.

"Tyler ran his butt off," Harlan said. "We thought maybe he'd have a chance (to qualify) in the 1,600, but he had to run so hard (in the relay), he had nothing left. Billy got us back in it and Austin gave us the lead before he ran out of gas. Joe runs a 2:07, his worst time of the season, because of the drop. If he just runs an average time, we're talking low 7:50s."

Chesterton's 1,600 relay performed without incident, finishing second to Portage (3:22.65) the 1,600 relay in 3:23.44. Troop was joined by Biehl, Archie Sullivan and Nick Barango.

"Chesterton's always been known for a good four-by-four," Harlan said. "We've had a nice stretch lately and we wanted to keep that up. We had three brand new guys who'd never run in the regional before. Biehl's a freshman, and Sullivan and Barango were our seventh and eighth guys last year."

In between relays, Troop finished a close second to Portage's Alvin Best in the open 400, getting held off in the stretch, 49.46-49.53.

"Joe was pretty gassed," Harlan said. "He ran a great race all the way to the end. We weren't so worried about times. We'd like to get in the fast heat and that may not happen now. We'll see. Alvin's one of the best around. Those guys were a tenth of a second apart again. I said it before, I'd love to see them next to each other on the podium (at state)."

Other top six finishers for Chesterton were Richie Ruff in the 110 high hurdles and shot putter Sean Matheny (sixth). The pole vault was not held due to high winds and will be contested today beginning at 5:30. The Trojans have the top seed in Justin Zosso, which gives them the potential to jump several spots in the team standings. Going into the event, they are in seventh with 37 points, one behind LaPorte, four behind Bowman and nine behind Merrillville, none of whom have pole vaulters. Crown Point, tied with Merrillville at 46, is seeded to score some points. Portage is in second at 52, trailing Lake Central (57), who figures to hold on for the title.

"Third or second, assuming all goes really well," Harlan said.

The state meet is June 2 in Bloomington.