Trojans, Pirates set for Sectional Battle Tonight

Round 2.
Two weeks ago,
the Chesterton Trojans and the Merrillville Pirates turned in an “instant
classic” performance in a 40-35 CHS victory.
Tonight, they’ll
do it again with a berth in the IHSAA Sectional Championship game on the
line.
“It’s a big game
because you get to keep going if you win, but it’s no bigger than last week
was,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “Our goal is to win a Sectional
Championship, so I don’t think there is added pressure. We know how good
they are and they know how good we are.”
The Trojans
racked up 366 yards on the ground last time the two teams met. Joe Troop led
the way with 207 yards rushing on 11 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown
run.
“Going in you
always try to prepare for what they may do differently,” Snyder said. “We
did some things that hurt them offensively, so what will they do to stop
that.”
Chesterton will
again look to take advantage of an aggressive Pirate defense.
“When you play a
team with a lot of speed, they want to fly to the ball,” Snyder said. “We
have to fake them a little bit and take advantage of their aggressiveness.
If they over-commit, I think we have a chance to make some big plays.”
On the other
side, the Pirate quarterback Jake Raspopovich hit on 18-of-31 passes for 311
yards and three touchdowns.
“There are
always times on film where we made a little mistake here or there,” Snyder
said. “Secondary-wise, we have to do a better job of disguising some things.
They hit a couple big pass plays on us because we blew a coverage. It’s just
going to be playing fundamentally sound and doing what we’re supposed to on
the field.”
Special teams
will also play a huge factor. Merrillville had several returns that created
good field position two weeks ago.
“The biggest
difference in the game last time was the field position we gave them,”
Snyder said. “We’ll have to do a better job of tackling them on special
teams. We just have to cover kicks better. That’s one of the biggest
factors.”
The Trojans
victory two weeks ago was their first in 10 tries against Merrillville.
Before that night, Chesterton’s last victory came in a 22-13 victory on Oct.
1, 2006.
“I think winning
the game two weeks ago is big from a confidence standpoint,” Snyder said.
“You have to know that you can beat a team as good as Merrillville and we
know that. Really, it’ll come down to execution and doing things
fundamentally right.”