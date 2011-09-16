Trojans grind out difficult DAC win over LaPorte

CHESTERTON — When up is down and down is up in Duneland Athletic Conference
girls volleyball, any win is one to hang on the mantle.
LaPorte, a perennial powerhouse in the DAC, limped into Chesterton on
Thursday night and the Trojans were ready, handing the Slicers their third
consecutive conference loss with a 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory.
The win improves Chesterton’s DAC record to 4-3 at the halfway point of the
conference season and more importantly gives the Trojans a confidence boost
against a team that has been anything but beatable in the last several
meetings.
“Tonight was big for our girls to beat the program,” Chesterton coach TR
Harlan said. “We know they have a lot of stuff going on, but when the orange
jerseys are on the other side of the court; you know it’s going to be a
tough opponent.”
Tough was an understatement on Thursday night as the two teams traded
punches, countered strategies and went down to the wire in three of the four
games.
The Trojans started fast with a 25-18 victory in the first game and were
rolling in the second game when LaPorte interim coach Karlee Lawson made a
key strategic adjustment and instructed her team to start tipping the ball
towards the middle of the court. What started as an aggressive front line
assault changed to a slower, more deliberate pace of play.
“You have to give a lot of credit to Karlee for making a tremendous
adjustment that we weren’t ready for,” Harlan said. “It was very similar to
what we did when we beat them two years ago. I saw it; I smiled to myself
and then I got upset.”
Harlan’s tongue-in-cheek anger gave way to bouts of uneasiness through the
third and fourth games as the Slicers, while trailing for much of the final
two games, would simply not go away. The Trojan attack was relatively simple
on Thursday night as Korelle Melcarek would often be the player initiating
the offense with her defensive prowess. Kate Nowak led the way with 32
assists and spent much of the night setting up either Emily Nix (19 kills)
or Lydia Gill (14 kills).
Nix and Gill were incredibly aggressive in the front line, but it took the
Trojans some time to settle into a groove against their talented opponents.
“It’s one of the first times in a long time that we came out too hyper,”
Harlan said. “We needed to settle down a little bit. When the orange jerseys
are lining up across from you, it’s easy to get too jacked up.”
The win was important for Chesterton as it keeps the Trojans within striking
distance of a DAC title after Valparaiso’s loss to Lake Central on Thursday
night. The Trojans are 4-3 in the conference and currently sit in third
place.
“There are just no easy games in the DAC this season,” Harlan said. “I’ll
take any win in this conference this season.”
Chesterton
25-23-25-25, LaPorte 18-25-21-22
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton -- Jennifer Williams 4 kills, 2 block kills; Katie Urycki 3
kills, 7 digs, 2 service aces; Korelle Melcarek 20 digs; Michaela Raffin 10
digs; Emily Nix 19 kills, 4 block kills; Kate Nowak 5 kills, 42 assists, 8
digs, 3 block kills; Shelby Ruffner 5 kills, 3 block kills; Lydia Gill 14
kills, 8 digs; Ariane Mahaffey 2 kill, 3 digs.
Record -- Chesterto 10-4 (4-3 DAC).
Junior Varsity
LaPorte 25-25,
Chesterton 15-12
The Chesterton junior varsity struggled and dropped a 25-15, 25-12 to
unbeaten LaPorte on Thursday.
Kristin Lorenz and Jessica Urycki led the offense with three kills each,
while Emily Marcus, Jocelyn Lipscomb and Shelby Snyder each added two kills.
Defensively, Ashley Hecimovich had 10 digs with Marcus, Shelby Carter and
Thornton adding three digs each.
Freshman
Chesterton
25-25, LaPorte 6-16
The Chesterton freshman team improved to 7-4 on the year with a 25-6, 25-16
win over LaPorte.
Samantha Stueber had eight kills to lead the Trojans. Jacklyn Moleski, April
Melcarek and Whitney Schreiber each had two kills.
Melcarek dished out a team-best 15 assists.
Jordyn Moleski led the team with four service aces and eight digs.