Trojans give Campbell 300th coaching victory

Coach Campbell reaches 300th win: The Chesterton High School Girl’s Basketball team presented Coach Jack Cmpbell with a celebratory poster and a basketball signed by all the current team members in honor of his 300th win Saturday, Jan. 21, 2012. Seated left to right are Hannah VanDrie, Lindsay Gorman, Cassidy Scott and McKenzie Sullivan. Standing are Hannah McCafferty, Mary Mochen, Coach Jack Campbell, Annette Frank, Asst. Coach Fred Mitchell, Kelsey Conway, Sarah Richards, Caroline Puntillo, JV Coach Tom Berry, Jocelyn Lipscomb, Kelly Braun and Freshman Coach Gary Richardson. (Tribune photo by Margaret L. Willis)

The poster was drawn at Kelsey Conway's team pasta party on Thursday. Each player had signed the commemorative basketball.

All the Chesterton girls had to do was go out and win Saturday afternoon's weather-delayed game at Portage to make the occasion complete.

Not wanting to delay the celebration any longer, the Trojans polished off the Indians, 56-35, giving coach Jack Campbell 300 victories for his career.

"We were talking before the game that this was more for coach, for Chesterton basketball, and all the teams who played before us," senior Lindsay Gorman said. "It was cool to be a part of it."

Gorman scored 21 points, going 12 of 15 at the free throw line, where Chesterton (8-8, 4-8) outscored Portage a whopping 25-1.

"We ask Lindsay to do a lot," Campbell said. "She's such a physical player. When she gets a matchup with somebody smaller, we try to recognize that and get the ball to her (inside) and get her to the foul line. She's been around so long, we expect her to make every one. She had a great ball game."

The Trojans senior did most of her damage in the fourth quarter, scoring of 10 her team's 13 points as Chesterton pulled away for the one-sided win.

"If they take away my drive and I've got a mismatch, I try to post up," she said. "If I take it inside, it opens things up for people like Jocelyn (Lipscomb) and Caroline (Puntillo)."

The wide margin was a big swing from the early minutes, when Portage's Nicki Monahan drilled three straight 3-pointers to put the Trojans in a quick 9-2 hole, prompting a Campbell timeout.

"All three were wide open. There was just some miscommunication," Campbell said. "She's a great physical talent. We just wanted to keep somebody near her all the time. It was important that we made the adjustments, box-and-one or whatever we did."

Monahan wound up with 23 points -- no other Indian produced more than two -- but the Trojans kept her in check during a decisive 17-2 second quarter when a five-point deficit became a 10-point advantage.

"The first game (a 45-31 Portage win), we weren't very aware of where she was," Gorman said. "I like the challenge of guarding the other team's best player."

Five Trojans scored in a 13-0 second-quarter run. Sarah Richards' steal and layup gave Chesterton its first lead at 15-14 and Lipscomb followed with a 3. A Gorman trey extended the margin to 14 (32-18) before Monahan ripped off nine quick points, aided by three straight Trojans turnovers. The spread was just five at 34-29 when Lipscomb bottomed another triple. Six foul shots, four of them by Puntillo, restored a double-digit difference.

Lipscomb backed Gorman with 13 points and eight rebounds.

"I've said all year, this is a great group of kids," Campbell said. "We're .500, but I've had teams that were very successful and I was waiting for the season to end. These kids are a pleasure to coach in practice and a pleasure to coach in games, sometimes. We had to make some changes earlier in the season and it's worked out well."

As for the milestone…

"It just means you've been around a long time," Campbell said.